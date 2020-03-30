5 Questions: Newville couple adopts four siblings, steps up to health challenges

Three years ago, Shelley Noreika and her husband, Dave, opened their home to four siblings.
One of the children, Ashleigh, has multiple health issues including gastroparesis, seizures, epilepsy and fetal alcohol syndrome. In December, she was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
The family started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a medical bed with safety rails to protect her from seizures, as well as other modifications to their home that would make it more accessible for Ashleigh.
Q. It’s a big step to adopt four siblings. What inspired you to take them in?
A. Once our daughter moved out, we said we were too young to be empty-nesters. So we decided to open our home up to foster care. We said one or two, but our first placement was a sibling group of three, and within a few months we also had the older sibling placed with us. When the time came up to adopt them, we couldn’t break the family up so we adopted the four of them. Family is a big thing and we couldn’t break up this special bond they had. These kids are amazing and such wonderful human beings even though they’ve been through a lot. We couldn’t see our days without them.
Q. Tell us a little about Ashleigh. How would you describe her aside from her health issues?
A. Ashleigh is a sweet and loving little girl that always has a smile on her face. She is the light of anyone’s day. There is never a dull moment when Ashleigh is near. No matter what the problem or task is, you’ll never see her without a smile.
Q. Now, about those health issues. What needs to happen to get her into an environment in which she can thrive?
A. What needs to happen is Ashleigh’s bedroom doorway needs widened so she can get out and about herself with her walker and/or chair. Our kitchen and living room needs to be enlarged. This way she can join us in her chair and walker. The bathroom needs to be made handicap accessible for her with a roll in shower, higher toilet etc. The doorways need to be widened throughout the home. Lastly, we need our van to be wheelchair accessible. This way we can all go together to places in one vehicle as a family.
Q. What’s the biggest challenge you face right now?
A. Our biggest challenges are enlarging the bathroom, kitchen and living room. That is why we started a GoFundMe page for her.
Q. What’s your greatest dream or hope for Ashleigh?
A. Our greatest dream for Ashleigh is they find a cure for her. For her to be able to eat without throwing up everytime. For her to get her strength back so she can ride her bike and play on the swing set with her siblings. Also for her to be able to attend a public school with other children. She is currently cyberschooled due to our home district Big Spring not giving her services.
Lastly, Ashleigh has a dream and a wish, too. She wants to go to Disney World with all 10 of us. She wants to see all the princesses, but mostly Moana.
