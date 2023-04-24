"Enriching."

Given the opportunity to summarize his first weeks as Big Spring School District's superintendent, that's the word Nicholas Guarente chose.

He began his time as a bulldog on March 27 after serving as the superintendent of Greenwood School District in Perry County since 2015.

Guarente replaced former superintendent Kevin Roberts, who resigned in November to become the assistant executive director of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

He will help with the hiring of an assistant superintendent for the district to replace William August, who resigned in October to become Shippensburg Area School District’s superintendent.

Guarente is married with five children ranging from 11 to 23 years old, and enjoys audiobooks, weight training and running.

The Sentinel spoke with Guarente about what brought him to Big Spring and his hope for the district:

Q1: Why did you decide to pursue this role at Big Spring?

A: The superintendent position at Big Spring is intriguing due to the progressive attitude of the district, student centered focus as well as strong, positive culture and climate. These foundational elements provide a wonderful opportunity to appropriately preserve and strategically enhance the educational opportunities for students in a dynamic and professionally fulfilling environment for staff.

Q2: How is Big Spring similar and different compared to Greenwood?

A: Big Spring and Greenwood are similar in foundational elements. Both educational communities are comprised of caring individuals that strive to afford nurturing growth opportunities for students. Scale is a difference. Enlarge the population, infrastructure and geographic footprint of Greenwood and it would mirror Big Spring in a number of ways.

Q3: What’s something you learned through your time at Greenwood that you hope to apply at Big Spring?

A: One essential element to educational success for each school district is a unified vision. Through the better part of two decades, I was very fortunate to be a collaborative partner with district stakeholders that developed strategic goals, worked with a consistent and pervasive mindset coupled with regular critical reflection. The end result was a productive and positive environment. I am hopeful that those experiences will serve beneficial as we strive to further the growth and service of the Big Spring School District.

Q4: What has stood out to you the most about the district or community since becoming Big Spring’s superintendent?

A: The attribute that resonates most in my first few weeks at Big Spring is the positive culture. This positive culture manifests itself through an outward eagerness to be balanced while simultaneously fostering growth within all facets of the district.

Q5: What is something you’d like to see grow or change at Big Spring and how would you like to make that happen?

A: All school districts have the opportunity and responsibility to serve the community. I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders to dive into the strategic plan and take collective purposeful steps toward district improvement.

