5 Questions: Big Spring superintendent prepares for upcoming transition to Capital Area Intermediate Unit

With the Big Spring School Board's stamp of approval on his resignation and the district's search for a new superintendent underway, Kevin Roberts is setting his sights on what comes next for him: a position with the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Roberts announced his decision to leave the district at the end of October and the school board accepted his resignation during its Nov. 14 meeting.

He said he will remain with Big Spring through the end of January before transitioning to his new role as the intermediate unit's assistant executive director.

Roberts has been with the district for 17 years, holding a variety of roles including elementary principal, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent. He became the district's superintendent last summer after the resignation of Richard Fry.

Big Spring is accepting applications to fill Roberts' position through Dec. 23. Following the selection of a new superintendent, the district will choose an assistant superintendent, Roberts said in an October letter to the community. That role was previously held by William August who resigned in October to become Shippensburg Area School District's superintendent.

The Sentinel gathered insight into Roberts' experience as a Bulldog and his thoughts for the future.

Q1: Why did you choose to move on from Big Spring?

A: Deciding to leave the Big Spring School District for another opportunity was an extremely challenging decision. Big Spring has been my home for 17 years, my wife teaches at Big Spring, my children attend Big Spring and some of the most talented educators and administrators that I’ve ever worked with are at Big Spring. My decision to pursue this opportunity at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit was based on several factors. First, the CAIU has a strong leadership team and a proven track record for serving as a valued partner to our area’s school districts. Being a part of that team and contributing to the successes of the 24 member school districts and two career and technical centers is something that excites me. In addition to that, I am a firm believer in continuous growth. Over my career, I have had many opportunities to conduct research, engage in dialogue and benefit from experiences that have helped me to grow and have made me a better educator and leader. This opportunity gives me the ability to continue that growth and to employ and refine skills that will hopefully benefit both Big Spring students and students throughout our entire region.

Q2: How has your time at Big Spring shaped you for what comes next for you?

A: The Big Spring School District has afforded me many opportunities that have helped me to grow personally and professionally. I have been blessed to serve the Big Spring community as an elementary principal, a director of curriculum and instruction, assistant superintendent and as the superintendent. Throughout each of these roles, I have benefited from a culture and community that has an unwavering commitment to the success of all students. I have found that the many successes that we have had for our students have been realized through a clear vision, open lines of communication, trusting relationships and a collaborative all-in spirit that is shared by the entire school community. When considering this next step in my career, success in my position will again be contingent upon my ability to communicate clearly, build genuine relationships, and collaborate openly with the team at the CAIU and all organizations that partner with the CAIU. Ultimately, my commitment to supporting the Big Spring community to ensure the total success of our Bulldogs will be extended to a commitment to the CAIU to ensure the total success of the organization and its partners.

Q3: What’s the biggest difference at Big Spring that you’ve noticed from when you started until now?

A: Over the course of my time at Big Spring, I have seen the needs of our students change greatly, and as a result our system has evolved to support our students' needs. This iterative spirit has been built into the culture at Big Spring by the entire Big Spring community. As a leader within the district, my responsibility has been to collaborate with and support the continued growth of the district and to ensure that we have been able to deliver a premier education to our students. So everything looks drastically different than it did when I started my career at Big Spring. Student programming, instructional strategies, professional learning, school schedules, recruitment and hiring practices. Everything looks different. And, it should. The culture at Big Spring is one that clearly understands that the students that walk through our school doors today have drastically different needs and interests than those that attended 3, 5, 7, or 10 years ago. As a result, we continue to evolve to meet their needs. Success in this area should directly be credited to our hardworking staff and their tireless efforts to meet the needs of all students.

Q4: What are you going to miss the most about Big Spring and why?

A: Quite honestly, everything. I love Big Spring. Period. The students are second to none. They are respectful, academically curious, supportive of each other and overall committed to making the world a better place. They have been an absolute joy to serve and are what have driven me to push our organization to be great. Secondly, our staff and administration are phenomenal. Not only are they committed to their students’ success, but they are committed to each other’s success. As is the case in any organization, we have experienced tremendous accomplishments and unfortunate tragedies. Through it all we have developed the spirit of a "Bulldog family" and they truly are outstanding. Next, I am going to miss our board of school directors. Our board works extremely well together and has a genuine respect for the educational process. As a result, they govern extremely well and give administration and staff the resources that they need to do their jobs very well. And lastly, I am going to miss working in the Big Spring community. The support that the community gives the students, staff and entire school district is remarkable. It has been an honor to serve this community and I look forward to continuing to get to be a part of it as a resident. So, again, I’ll honestly miss everything about working at Big Spring.

Q5: What are you most looking forward to about your role with CAIU?

A: As difficult as it is to leave Big Spring, I am extremely excited for the opportunity that I have at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. As I mentioned before, I look forward to working with a very strong leadership team that has been assembled there. Ultimately, I look forward to working with that team to partner with our local school districts and career and technical centers to help all students be successful. Over my last few years, I have been afforded the opportunity to work with many school leaders in our region. The work that is happening in each of the school districts in our region is special and we are very fortunate to live in an area with such strong schools and leadership. I look forward to working with each of them in this new capacity to help them achieve their goals and to advance the impact of our regions’ educational experiences. This successful partnership that I will support in this new role not only benefits our students and our schools, but our region and our world.