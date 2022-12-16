Newburg creamery damaged in early morning fire Wednesday

A GoFundMe account is collecting public donations for Keswick Creamery in Newburg after an electrical fire broke out early Wednesday morning, damaging the milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant.

Crews responded to the first-alarm structure fire at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday and Chief Tyler Gamble of Newburg-Hopewell Volunteer Fire Company said crews contained the fire within approximately 20 minutes.

The GoFundMe page said that no one was hurt in the fire and that all of the animals, except for one beloved cat, survived the blaze.

While the building was insured, Keswick Creamery is seeking donations to help rebuild a new milking parlor and milk house and a new cheese plant as well as to replenish equipment, the page said.

Responding fire departments included Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose and West End. Gamble said Shippensburg EMS was also on the scene.

In addition to the GoFundMe account, donations can be made to the creamery through Venmo @KeswickCreamery with the note "Rebuild," and checks can be mailed to Melanie Dietrich Cochran at 114 Lesher Road, Newburg, PA, 17240. A fire fund has also been setup at Orrstown Bank where checks can be made out to Melanie Dietrich Cochran with "fire fund" in the memo.