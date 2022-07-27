National Night Out events planned for Aug. 2 in Cumberland County

While some may find it hard to believe, August is right around the corner, bringing National Night Out along with it.

The event, held annually on the first Tuesday in August, is designed to enhance relationships between law enforcement and community members, its website said.

Along with police, other first responders typically participate in the festivities, including fire, EMS and other emergency personnel.

National Night Out events can include food, music, games and opportunities for community members to meet and interact with first responders.

According to its website, 186 cities in Pennsylvania are participating in the national event.

Below are some of the National Night Out events scheduled in Cumberland County Tuesday evening:

Carlisle Borough and North Middletown Township will combine forces as they have in previous years to host National Night Out at the Carlisle Fairgrounds at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include K-9 demonstrations, a helicopter, tactical and police vehicle, local criminal justice agencies, food, drinks and music.

Newville's event will take place on West Big Spring Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature free K-9 demonstrations, inflatables, local business displays, food, games and prizes.

In the Camp Hill area, the Camp Hill Police Department will host National Night Out in Willow Park at 100 N. 24th St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Festivities include food vendors, frozen treats, music, games, a bounce house and a dunk tank.

Lower Allen Township will hold its event at Christian Life Assembly at 2645 Lisburn Road from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event includes music from DJ Matt Claeys, as well as activities for all ages and free light refreshments.

In the Mechanicsburg Area, Silver Spring Township's event will take place at Stonyridge Park at 50 Bernheisel Bridge Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will include a bicycle rodeo, apparatus tours and the opportunity to spray water with New Kingston Fire Company. Upper Allen Township will host National Night out at Allen Distribution at 1225 S. Market St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with free food and drink, music from South Mountain Entertainment, inflatables, CPR demos, child ID cards from the Upper Allen Police, and firefighter challenges provided by the Upper Allen Fire Department.

East Pennsboro Township's National Night Out will take place at Adams Ricci Park at 100 East Penn Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On the West Shore, the event will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1000 Yverdon Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature business displays, dancing presentations, K-9 demonstrations, food, and kids activities like a bouncy house, face paint and dunk tank.

Shiremanstown's National Night Out is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shiremanstown Borough Memorial Park at 1 Park Lane, complete with drinks and games for all ages.