Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Susquehanna River serves as 'mother' of Chesapeake

The Susquehanna River, according to the Susquehanna River Valley, is the 16th longest river in the United States and easily the longest waterway in this series.

It originates in Cooperstown, New York and passes through Pennsylvania before flowing into the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Draining 19 million gallons of water into the Chesapeake Bay every minute, the Susquehanna makes up 50% of the bay’s fresh water contributions, according to a Susquehanna River Basin Character Statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Susquehanna River Trail refers to it as the “mother river to the Chesapeake.”

Like many of the other waterways in this series, the Susquehanna’s name is both ambiguous and tied to its history.

The Iroquoian Native Americans lived along its banks before European conquest, according to the Susquehanna River Valley. Capt. John Smith explored the area and referred to the Native Americans he encountered as the Sasquesahannocks and Sasquesahanougs, a name that later became the Susquehannocks, DCNR said.

When Smith explored the river in 1608, DCNR said he was accompanied by interpreters who spoke Algonquin. In Algonquin, the suffix “hanna” means “stream” or “river,” which likely accounts for that portion of the waterway’s name, DCNR said.

According to DCNR, an “authority on American Indians and place names” said Susquehanna was an interpretation of “Queischachgekhanne,” a Susquehannock word. The precise meaning of the term, however, remains uncertain, DCNR said, adding that interpretations include “the long reach river,” “long crooked river” and “the place of the straight river.” The Susquehanna River Valley offered other possible meanings: “mile wide, foot deep,” “muddy current” and “winding current.”

William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania’s colony, negotiated with Native American tribes to allow for colony settlement between the Susquehanna River and the Delaware River in the 18th century, according to the Susquehanna River Valley.

Today the river and its many islands offer a diverse range of boating, birding and fishing opportunities.

At a glance

Local Counties: Dauphin, York, Cumberland, Perry, Lancaster

States: New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland

Starts: Otsego Lake near Cooperstown, New York

Ends: Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace in Maryland

Length: Approximately 444 miles

Tributaries: Hundreds of tributaries, major local tributaries include Conewago Creek, Conodoguinet Creek, Juniata River and Yellow Breeches Creek

Geology: sandstone, slate, shale, limestone

Recreation: canoeing, kayaking, motorboating, fishing, birding

Local Landmarks:

City Island (middle of river between Wormleysburg and Harrisburg)

Statue of Liberty (near Dauphin Narrows of river, 25 foot replica to commemorate 100th anniversary of original statue)

McCormicks Island (Harrisburg)

Rockville Bridge (world’s longest stone-arch railroad bridge, 800 S. Main St. in Marysville)

Haldeman Island (rearing location for eagles as part of eagle restoration program, most of island is closed to human activity)

Wade Island (multispecies nesting island, trespassing is illegal)

Need to know:

Popular fish include bass, muskies, walleye, panfish, catfish and carp

Popular birds include waterfowl, gulls, terns and swallows (West Fairview, Marysville and Fort Hunter boat launches are considered “birding hotspots”)

Water craft rentals are available at Blue Mountain Outfitters in Marysville and Susquehanna Outfitters in Wormleysburg

Popular access points include the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Fort Hunter Boat Launch (1415 River Road in Harrisburg), Marysville Heritage Park (3 N. Main St. in Marysville), 1 Front St. in West Fairview, Wormleysburg North Access and South Access (Susquehanna Outfitters is at Wormleysburg South Access), and City Island (between Wormleysburg and Harrisburg)

Assume approximate float time of 2 miles per hour

Don’t boat past Harrisburg’s City Island (avoid the low-head Dock Street Dam south of island)

Real-time water levels at Harrisburg: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=01570500