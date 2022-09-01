 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Susquehanna River serves as 'mother' of Chesapeake

  • 0
Susquehanna River

The Susquehanna River runs from upstate New York to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

 Maddie Seiler

The Susquehanna River, according to the Susquehanna River Valley, is the 16th longest river in the United States and easily the longest waterway in this series.

It originates in Cooperstown, New York and passes through Pennsylvania before flowing into the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Draining 19 million gallons of water into the Chesapeake Bay every minute, the Susquehanna makes up 50% of the bay’s fresh water contributions, according to a Susquehanna River Basin Character Statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Susquehanna River Trail refers to it as the “mother river to the Chesapeake.”

Like many of the other waterways in this series, the Susquehanna’s name is both ambiguous and tied to its history.

People are also reading…

The Iroquoian Native Americans lived along its banks before European conquest, according to the Susquehanna River Valley. Capt. John Smith explored the area and referred to the Native Americans he encountered as the Sasquesahannocks and Sasquesahanougs, a name that later became the Susquehannocks, DCNR said.

When Smith explored the river in 1608, DCNR said he was accompanied by interpreters who spoke Algonquin. In Algonquin, the suffix “hanna” means “stream” or “river,” which likely accounts for that portion of the waterway’s name, DCNR said.

According to DCNR, an “authority on American Indians and place names” said Susquehanna was an interpretation of “Queischachgekhanne,” a Susquehannock word. The precise meaning of the term, however, remains uncertain, DCNR said, adding that interpretations include “the long reach river,” “long crooked river” and “the place of the straight river.” The Susquehanna River Valley offered other possible meanings: “mile wide, foot deep,” “muddy current” and “winding current.”

William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania’s colony, negotiated with Native American tribes to allow for colony settlement between the Susquehanna River and the Delaware River in the 18th century, according to the Susquehanna River Valley.

Today the river and its many islands offer a diverse range of boating, birding and fishing opportunities.

At a glance

Local Counties: Dauphin, York, Cumberland, Perry, Lancaster

States: New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland

Starts: Otsego Lake near Cooperstown, New York

Ends: Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace in Maryland

Length: Approximately 444 miles

Tributaries: Hundreds of tributaries, major local tributaries include Conewago Creek, Conodoguinet Creek, Juniata River and Yellow Breeches Creek

Geology: sandstone, slate, shale, limestone

Recreation: canoeing, kayaking, motorboating, fishing, birding

Local Landmarks:

  • City Island (middle of river between Wormleysburg and Harrisburg)
  • Statue of Liberty (near Dauphin Narrows of river, 25 foot replica to commemorate 100th anniversary of original statue)
  • McCormicks Island (Harrisburg)
  • Rockville Bridge (world’s longest stone-arch railroad bridge, 800 S. Main St. in Marysville)
  • Haldeman Island (rearing location for eagles as part of eagle restoration program, most of island is closed to human activity)
  • Wade Island (multispecies nesting island, trespassing is illegal)

Need to know:

  • Popular fish include bass, muskies, walleye, panfish, catfish and carp
  • Popular birds include waterfowl, gulls, terns and swallows (West Fairview, Marysville and Fort Hunter boat launches are considered “birding hotspots”)
  • Water craft rentals are available at Blue Mountain Outfitters in Marysville and Susquehanna Outfitters in Wormleysburg
  • Popular access points include the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Fort Hunter Boat Launch (1415 River Road in Harrisburg), Marysville Heritage Park (3 N. Main St. in Marysville), 1 Front St. in West Fairview, Wormleysburg North Access and South Access (Susquehanna Outfitters is at Wormleysburg South Access), and City Island (between Wormleysburg and Harrisburg)
  • Assume approximate float time of 2 miles per hour
  • Don’t boat past Harrisburg’s City Island (avoid the low-head Dock Street Dam south of island)

Real-time water levels at Harrisburg: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=01570500

Sources: Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Susquehanna River Basin Commission, Susquehanna River Trail

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate - Day 16

An underlying purpose and sense of identity lie just beneath the surface of a name.

The natural and man-made bodies of water located across the Midstate are no exception. Each lake, river, creek and reservoir flows with pieces of the past and possibilities for the present.

In this series, The Sentinel dives into some of these popular summer destinations for a look at the origin of each waterway’s name and other notable qualities using information from the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission among other online sources.

Day 17 will run online Friday and in Friday's print edition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at the Susquehanna River from Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News