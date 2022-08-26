Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Long Pine Run Reservoir's two feeder streams tell one story

It it a series of rabbit trails that leads to the name behind Long Pine Run Reservoir in Michaux State Forest, one that ends with an educated guess at the meaning behind the waterway.

Several emails and phone calls to a variety of local sources led to this: Long Pine Run Reservoir is named for its feeder stream, Long Pine Run.

Lance Anderson, head of the Chambersburg Borough’s Water Department, said reservoirs are typically named for the streams that feed into them. This particular reservoir has two: Birch Run and Long Pine Run.

While only one can be found in the reservoir’s name, both are embedded in its history.

In the 1930s a dam was constructed across Birch Run, creating a 387 million-gallon storage capacity, a report about the history of the Chambersburg Borough Water Department said. Anderson said this was called Chambersburg Reservoir.

The report said in the 1960s, the borough decided to enlarge its water reserve. Construction on Long Pine Run dam, upstream from Birch Run dam, began in 1969, an article in the Morning Herald said. The dam was completed the following year, an Austin American-Statesman safety inspection said.

Anderson said Long Pine Run Reservoir holds 1.78 billion gallons of water. No longer needed for the borough’s water supply, Chambersburg Reservoir was drained and Birch Run dam was breeched in 2005, the report said.

While the official reasoning behind Long Pine Run Reservoir’s name is not apparent, District Forester Roy Brubaker speculates the name could refer to the fire-tolerant pines that historically grew along Michaux State Forest’s ridge lines.

Today the reservoir presents a quiet location for boating and fishing with proximity to hiking trails and a shooting range.

At a glance

Location: Off Route 233, east of Chambersburg

County: Adams

Size: 151 acres

Depth: 100 feet

Creeks: Long Pine Run, Knob Run

Recreation: boating, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, hiking

Landmarks:

Michaux State Forest (surrounds reservoir)

Michaux Target Shooting Range (Birch Run Road in Franklin Township)

Need to know:

Boat launch located at the southern portion of reservoir

Common fish include

Permitted boats include

No picnicking or camping facilities

No toilets or water sources