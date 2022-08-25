Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Letterkenny Reservoir serves as final link in name chain

To find the origin of the name Letterkenny Reservoir, one must follow a chain of Letterkennys.

First, the Letterkenny Reservoir was named after the Letterkenny Army Depot for which it was created. It was formed with the installation of Roxbury Dam, a name that, in a sea of Letterkennys, might seem to come out of the blue, but actually demonstrates the reservoirs' proximity to Roxbury.

Construction took place sometime time in the late 1950s or early 1960s, said Charles Myers, chairman of the Letterkenny Township supervisors and of Letterkenny Industrial Development Authority (LIDA).

The reservoir was created as a water source for the depot, which "repairs and modernizes Air and Missile Defense and precision fires systems to enable multidomain operations for U.S. and Allied Forces," according to its website.

Letterkenny Reservoir also supplies Shippensburg Borough with half a million gallons of water per day, a drop in its 330 million-gallon bucket.

The depot refers to the next link in the chain — it was named after Letterkenny Township in Franklin County. The township, in turn, bears the name Letterkenny in reference to a town of the same name in Donegal, Ireland, Myers said.

Letterkenny Township Manager Melissa Kibbe said the township has a certificate recognizing a celebration of Letterkenny Day, or July 1, between the two places but this doesn't indicate why the township bears that name.

Letterkenny Reservoir is in the process of being sold, Myers said. York Water Co. will own and maintain it as of Aug. 25.

Kip Feldman, president of LIDA, said the reservoir is controlled by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which manages recreational activities for the public, including fishing and boating.

At a glance

Location: Near Roxbury

County: Franklin

Size: 58 acres

Depth: 60 to 70 feet (a sign there said 90 feet but Myers said sediments has filled it in over the years)

Creeks: The Conodoguinet Creek passes through Letterkenny Reservoir as it travels from Horse Valley in Franklin County to the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg.

Recreation: fishing, boating, kayaking

Landmarks:

Letterkenny Army Depot (1 Overcash Ave. in Chambersburg)

Need to know:

Boat launch located in northwest area of reservoir

Popular fish include trout