Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Italian Lake adopts its name from surrounding area, hotel

A long way from Italy, Italian Lake in Harrisburg features a Japanese style bridge at its center in a blend that would make Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Center proud.

However, a historical marker by the lake offers some explanation for its name. The reference traces back to Patricio Russ who lived from 1852 to 1925 and owned several hotels in downtown Harrisburg as well as a travelers lodge on North Front Street close to the lake, the marker said. The lodge was known as “Italian” hotel, honoring Russ who immigrated from Italy, a Harrisburg Magazine article said. According to the marker, the name expanded beyond the hotel to the area around it as well, seeping into the waters of Italian Lake.

The lake was created as a “side project” to the construction of William Penn High School. It was designed by Warren Manning, a Boston architect, as part of the City Beautiful Movement in Harrisburg in 1901, according to the City of Harrisburg’s website. The Historic Harrisburg Association said the school opened in 1926, overlooking Italian Lake. It was vacated by the Harrisburg School District and has been on the market since 2015 with an asking price of $2.5 million, the association said.

Today the lake, along with the park in which it is situated, allows visitors to take a stroll in the heart of Harrisburg.

At a glance

Location: Italian Park (Third Street and Division Street)

County: Dauphin

Size: 7.5 acres

Depth: 4 feet

Recreation: walking, birdwatching

Landmarks:

Japanese harmony bridge (Separates north lake from south lake)

Dance of Eternal Spring sculpture (south lake)

Events:

Christmas at Italian Lake (Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 from noon to 5 p.m.)

Need to know:

The lake is not open for fishing.