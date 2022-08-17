 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Conodoguinet Creek's name carries trace of original settlers

Conodoguinet Creek

The Conodoguinet Creek begins in Horse Valley, Franklin County and winds through Cumberland County before emptying into the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg.

 Maddie Seiler

Historically, that’s only partially true.

Conodoguinet, along with Conodogwinit, Conedogwonet, Connodoguinet, Coonodogwt and Conodagwanett are all European interpretations of the original American Indian term (as closely as it can be determined), Guiniipduckhanet, the Conodoguinet Creek Watershed Association said.

The term means “a long way with many bends,” fitting for a creek that at approximately 90 miles long covers a linear distance of 70 miles, according to a brochure by the Cumberland County Planning Commission.

The watershed association said Native Americans occupied the banks of the Conodoguinet Creek from Paleolithic times to the Colonial period when they were pushed further from their originally settled lands by immigrants moving into the commonwealth then referred to as Penn’s woods.

By 1760, most American Indians left the area and the first of many mills to be established along the creek was constructed in 1762, the association said.

The planning commission said more than 140 mills existed along the creek by 1840, a number that dropped to 13 by 1909.

Today, the creek is known for its float trips, as well as the opportunities it presents for fishing, bird watching and even turtle hunting, according to the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau.

At a glance

Counties: Franklin County, Cumberland County

Starts: Horse Valley, Franklin County

Ends: Susquehanna River near Harrisburg, Cumberland County

Length: Approximately 90 miles, covers a linear distance of 70 miles

Elevation drop: 1,400 feet from start to end

Tributaries: 48 named tributaries (including Big Spring Creek, Doubling Gap Creek, Letort Spring Run), more unnamed

Geology: Northern portion comprised of shale bedrock, southern area formed by limestone

Recreation: Birding, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, tubing, turtle hunting

Landmarks:

  • Stone Arch Bridges: Welty’s Mill Bridge (Washington Township, Franklin County), McClay’s Twin Bridge (between Lurgan Township and Southampton Township, Franklin County), Horse Valley Bridge (Letterkenny Township, Franklin County)
  • Covered Bridge: Ramp Bridge (Hopewell Township, Cumberland County)
  • Conodoguinet Cave (Cave Hill Park and Nature Center near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carlisle)

Things to know:

  • Canoeable from March to mid-May or through July for a wet year
  • Creek use is limited to daytime hours
  • All access points are free
  • Individuals provide their own kayaks, tubes and canoes
  • Designated as Class 1 steam (characterized by small waves and easy-moving water that’s suitable for a beginner)

Real-time water levels: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/pa/nwis/uv?01570000

Sources: Conodoguinet Creek Watershed Association, Cumberland County Planning Commission, Cumberland Valley Visitor’s Bureau

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

