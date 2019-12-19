Mount Holly Springs was unsuccessful in its attempt to receive a half-million dollar state grant to replace the 105-year-old stone arch bridge on East Pine Street.
The borough council in July passed a resolution directing the staff to pursue a $574,413 multimodal transportation grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The grant would have been used to replace the bridge and to install guardrails, sidewalks and curbs where none exist. The council backed up its July resolution with a letter committing the borough to an $88,599 local match.
Financing Authority notified the borough in early December that Mount Holly did not receive the grant, Manager Tom Day said. The letter said the agency had received $405 million in requests when it only had $79 million in grants to distribute.
No decision has been made on whether to reapply, Day said. “We’ve not had any time to regroup and see if we are going to re-approach this. Eventually we will come up with some kind of solution to the problem.”
Every two years, Cumberland County conducts an inspection of bridges owned by the county and local municipalities. “In past years, we have been told about the [lack of] guiderails,” Day said in July. “The Pine Street Bridge is not designed for today’s guiderails. It’s almost impossible to put them in structurally.”
You have free articles remaining.
Recent inspections have cited other structural defects that make it clear the bridge needs to be fixed or replaced, Day said in July. In a phone interview this past Monday, he outlined several options.
There were no frills, barely any heat but plenty of poison ivy growing near the old building on Cedar Avenue in Mount Holly Springs borough.
The council could reapply for a state multimodal transportation grant but the filing costs per application amount to close to $5,000 and, so far, the borough has spent almost $9,000 with zero results, Day said. “The other option is for us to keep saving all of our liquid fuels money so that eventually we have enough to install a drainage culvert under that road.”
Though a less expensive option than bridge replacement, a culvert would limit the ability of the borough to install guardrails and sidewalks, which was the purpose of trying for a multimodal grant, Day said.
The borough can also hope that Cumberland County would step in someday and help replace the bridge using the fees it collects on vehicle registration, Day said.
No. 5 - A drone named Dru
Being an education reporter has been an education. That suits me just fine. One reason why I enjoy journalism is I learn something new most every day and I get to share a lot of it with my readers. So when the Carlisle school board discussed amending the trespassing policy to include drones that got me thinking about researching and writing a whole package on Drones and Education. The more I explored the topic, the more I got drawn in by the details surrounding the policies on drone use and the potential applications of this technology in education. The most ambitious project involved DRU, the Disaster Relief Unit assembled by two Red Land High School seniors. The ingenuity of the students was impressive making A Drone Named DRU one of my favorite stories of 2019.
No. 4 - Murder remains a mystery
I have always been a fan of such TV crime shows as CSI, Law and Order and Criminal Minds. As a writer, this fandom has morphed into a fascination for True Crime and a quest to uncover lost or forgotten history.
One reason why I enjoy writing is the challenge of piecing together the many parts of a puzzle that gradually become a story. The unsolved murder of Hazel Myers has been on my radar for years as one puzzle that defies a solution.
No. 3 - Age just a number to oldest worker
I’m a huge World War II history buff. My passion for this period in history has taken me all the way to Omaha Beach in Normandy. To me, the war years are not the distant past but a reminder of what we are capable of as a nation and a people when there is common ground and unity of purpose.
Back then, everyone young and old had a part to play in the ultimate victory over the Axis. That everyone included a feisty woman from Churchtown who, at age 84, volunteered to work 48 hours a week at the C.H. Masland & Sons plant in Carlisle.
No. 2 - Newville area man composes song about Babes in the Woods
My degree from Shippensburg University is in journalism and music literature. Looking back, it would have made more sense to go with a minor that was more useful to my stock and trade like government or English but hey, I was hooked on all forms of music after a basic music appreciation course.
Rarely, do I get the chance to write about two of my biggest passions in life – history and music. Besides, it was a pleasure to piece together a feature story on Christian Witmer, a talented young songwriter and storyteller.
No. 1 - CV graduate humbled by awarding of Air Force Cross for Valor
It’s always a pleasure to talk to one of our soldiers and get their war stories. These men and women carry around memories like battle scars or badges of honor. My love for all things history began with interviewing veterans while working at The Sentinel and during my two prior jobs in the field.