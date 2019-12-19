{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Holly Springs Bridge

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mount Holly Springs was unsuccessful in its attempt to receive a half-million dollar state grant to replace the 105-year-old stone arch bridge on East Pine Street.

The borough council in July passed a resolution directing the staff to pursue a $574,413 multimodal transportation grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The grant would have been used to replace the bridge and to install guardrails, sidewalks and curbs where none exist. The council backed up its July resolution with a letter committing the borough to an $88,599 local match.

Financing Authority notified the borough in early December that Mount Holly did not receive the grant, Manager Tom Day said. The letter said the agency had received $405 million in requests when it only had $79 million in grants to distribute.

No decision has been made on whether to reapply, Day said. “We’ve not had any time to regroup and see if we are going to re-approach this. Eventually we will come up with some kind of solution to the problem.”

Every two years, Cumberland County conducts an inspection of bridges owned by the county and local municipalities. “In past years, we have been told about the [lack of] guiderails,” Day said in July. “The Pine Street Bridge is not designed for today’s guiderails. It’s almost impossible to put them in structurally.”

Recent inspections have cited other structural defects that make it clear the bridge needs to be fixed or replaced, Day said in July. In a phone interview this past Monday, he outlined several options.

The council could reapply for a state multimodal transportation grant but the filing costs per application amount to close to $5,000 and, so far, the borough has spent almost $9,000 with zero results, Day said. “The other option is for us to keep saving all of our liquid fuels money so that eventually we have enough to install a drainage culvert under that road.”

Though a less expensive option than bridge replacement, a culvert would limit the ability of the borough to install guardrails and sidewalks, which was the purpose of trying for a multimodal grant, Day said.

The borough can also hope that Cumberland County would step in someday and help replace the bridge using the fees it collects on vehicle registration, Day said.

