Two parties interested in purchasing former Hi-Hat restaurant in Mount Holly Springs

Two interested parties are seeking financing to purchase the former J&K Hi-Hat property in Mount Holly Springs, said Rebecca Yearick, downtown program services manager for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

Yearick briefed the borough council Thursday on the status of the property at 425 N. Baltimore St. that is owned by Charles and Laura Ditzler and is listed for sale at $235,000. The building has sat vacant since September when the Hi-Hat restaurant closed.

So far, three restaurant owners have expressed serious interest in buying the property, Yearick said. Two are pursuing a financing package through the redevelopment authority to offset the costs to acquire, renovate and reopen the building as a restaurant, she said.

+2 Tour Through Time: Hi Hat in Mount Holly Springs This week’s Tour Through Time takes a look at then and now images of Hi-Hat in Mount Holly Springs

The third party, while somewhat interested, is on standby in case the other parties bow out, Yearick said. “Contractor estimates have been secured and meetings held with both prospects and lenders in order to secure financing.”