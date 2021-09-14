 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trash bill will increase in Mount Holly Springs as borough switches haulers
0 Comments
editor's pick top story
Mount Holly Springs

Trash bill will increase in Mount Holly Springs as borough switches haulers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Holly Springs aerial

An image of Citizens Fire Company and Mount Holly Springs.

 Michael Bupp, The Sentinel

Starting Jan. 1, residents in Mount Holly Springs can expect to pay substantially more for curbside trash pick-up services.

The borough council on Monday set the rate at $75 per quarter, or $21 more than the current fee of $54 under the contract with Waste Management, which expires Dec. 31.

Two trash haulers submitted bids this summer to provide the service for the next three years — Waste Management of Houston, Texas, and Apple Valley Waste of Kearneysville, West Virginia.

On Aug. 9, council members voted unanimously to accept the $617,652 bid from Apple Valley over the $884,527 bid from Waste Management.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mosquito spraying to be conducted in South Middleton, Mount Holly and Mechanicsburg area
Veterans' charity in Mount Holly Springs launches campaign to purchase building

The Waste Management bid would have resulted in a quarterly fee for residents of $94.43 compared to $75 under the Apple Valley Waste contract, Borough Manager Tom Day said.

Aside from the higher fee, service will continue next year with a 96-gallon trash tote and a 35-gallon recycling tote, Day said. He added residents will be allowed under the Apple Valley contract to put out a minimum of one large item per week.

Under the contract, Apple Valley will accept bags of leaves this fall along with tied and bundled-up tree branches and other yard debris following storms.

For years, the borough has offered local residents leaf pick-up several times during each fall, Day said. “After every major storm, we take a [wood] chipper around.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News