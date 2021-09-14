Trash bill will increase in Mount Holly Springs as borough switches haulers

Starting Jan. 1, residents in Mount Holly Springs can expect to pay substantially more for curbside trash pick-up services.

The borough council on Monday set the rate at $75 per quarter, or $21 more than the current fee of $54 under the contract with Waste Management, which expires Dec. 31.

Two trash haulers submitted bids this summer to provide the service for the next three years — Waste Management of Houston, Texas, and Apple Valley Waste of Kearneysville, West Virginia.

On Aug. 9, council members voted unanimously to accept the $617,652 bid from Apple Valley over the $884,527 bid from Waste Management.

The Waste Management bid would have resulted in a quarterly fee for residents of $94.43 compared to $75 under the Apple Valley Waste contract, Borough Manager Tom Day said.

Aside from the higher fee, service will continue next year with a 96-gallon trash tote and a 35-gallon recycling tote, Day said. He added residents will be allowed under the Apple Valley contract to put out a minimum of one large item per week.

Under the contract, Apple Valley will accept bags of leaves this fall along with tied and bundled-up tree branches and other yard debris following storms.

For years, the borough has offered local residents leaf pick-up several times during each fall, Day said. “After every major storm, we take a [wood] chipper around.”

