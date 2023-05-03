After nearly six years of helping homeless veterans, a Mount Holly Springs thrift store and organization is now the one in need.

Operation Veterans' Hope opened at 7 N. Baltimore Ave. in 2017, accepting clothes, shoes and other donated items to sell while operating a Work2Stay program that allows homeless veterans to work in the store and live in the rear portion of the building.

Representative Karen Reid, known by most as "Ms. K," estimated that through the years, the organization has helped more than 20 homeless veterans get back on their feet by connecting them with benefits and other services.

"The building was sold to a company out in California and the rent became increased [by] a little over $1,000," she said. "So that has really put a strain on the organization. We did have two sponsors, but right now they're not able to help, so we have to raise money, and the store isn't doing too well right now."

She said the California company purchased the building around the end of last year, and as an organization that relies fully on donations to remain open, Operation Veterans' Hope's future is unclear.

"We are overdue for this month, but our landlord, he's been extending things a little longer, so ... we just hope that people will donate," Reid said. "That's how we stay open, and if that doesn't happen, then we have to close our doors."

The organization is run entirely by volunteers, including the veterans who live there, she said.

Reid estimates that it costs about $3,500 to $4,000 each month to run the operation. In the past, Operation Veterans' Hope has held fundraising campaigns and offered sales to help increase donations.

"That was good, but we didn't raise enough to ... take care of the rent and everything like that, so we're always thinking about ideas and things to do," she said.

While grant funding exists to help organizations like Operation Veterans' Hope, Reid said that can be difficult to secure and may take months to arrive.

"We need help like immediately," she said.

Another possibility is for the organization to move.

Reid said people have looked for another building and considered moving to the Carlisle area to continue Operation Veterans' Hope's service areas, but funding remains the main issue.

While it's hard to say if or when the organization might have to close, she's certain of this: Operation Veterans' Hope requires ongoing support.

"I'm hoping that community will come together and say, ... 'This is a good cause. They're helping veterans get on their feet, they have shelter, they have training, they have everything. ... Let's keep this organization going."

This hope is shared by Steven Fitting, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1983 and participated in the Work2Stay program for about a year.

He said the organization has helped with his public relations skills.

"Sometimes, people are afraid to talk to people, but I have wonderful customers here," he said. "I have a lot of good customers, and some people ... don't really want to talk to people and they really don't want to talk about their past experiences and what they've been through and what they've done. Sometimes some of the older folks come in and a lot of veterans do come in as well, and they can talk and they can relate and they feel a bit more at ease, and that helps them socialize."

Reid said donations can be made online at Operation Veterans' Hope's website, by mail or by stopping in at the store.

She said the organization's work is important because there are a lot of homeless veterans.

"They volunteer and they serve the country, and I don't think any any veteran should have to be homeless," Reid said.

Photos: Operation Veterans Hope