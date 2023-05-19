A Carlisle man was taken into custody Thursday after police received multiple reports of a masked man with a gun and a backpack in Mount Holly Springs Borough around 9 a.m. that prompted a security response at local schools.

Officers located the man, whom they later identified as Zachary Kramer, 20, on West Pine Street.

Pennsylvania State Police officials said he fled on foot when they arrived and was arrested shortly thereafter.

Kramer's backpack contained a realistic air soft gun and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

He was charged with felony risking catastrophe and terroristic threats and misdemeanor evading arrest, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and the possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Kramer was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post the $100,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Police said the threats where not directly related to any of the local schools at any time.

While State Police said local schools went into lockdown, South Middleton School District Assistant to the Superintendent Jason Baker said W.G. Rice Elementary School, which is located just outside Mount Holly Spring Borough in South Middleton Township, sheltered in place around 9 a.m.

Under this order, students are not allowed inside, but they are allowed to move around within the building.

School officials lifted the shelter-in-place order at W.G. Rice Elementary School around 9:46 a.m.