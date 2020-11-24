Santa arrives in Mount Holly on Dec. 12

Santa Claus will arrive in Mount Holly Springs by firetruck at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Families may visit him that day until 3 p.m. at the Santa House at the Amelia Givin Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave. Children will be treated to a gift bag.

Health and safety protocols will be in place due to COVID-19. Social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged. Also, hand sanitizer will be available.

This season’s Santa House hours are as follows:

• Saturday, Dec. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Santa House is sponsored by the Mount Holly Springs Parks and Recreation Committee.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

