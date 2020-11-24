 Skip to main content
Santa arrives in Mount Holly on Dec. 12

Santa arrives in Mount Holly on Dec. 12

Santa House Mount Holly

The Santa House, seen here in 2016, is located at Amelia S. Givin Free Library in Mount Holly Springs.

 Sentinel file

Santa Claus will arrive in Mount Holly Springs by firetruck at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Families may visit him that day until 3 p.m. at the Santa House at the Amelia Givin Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave. Children will be treated to a gift bag.

Health and safety protocols will be in place due to COVID-19. Social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged. Also, hand sanitizer will be available.

This season’s Santa House hours are as follows:

• Saturday, Dec. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Santa House is sponsored by the Mount Holly Springs Parks and Recreation Committee.

