Route 34 in Mount Holly Springs to be closed Monday-Wednesday with 31-mile detour

A major thoroughfare through Mount Holly Springs will be closed Monday through Friday next week as Norfolk Southern conducts maintenance on its railroad tracks.

Route 34, also known as South Baltimore Avenue, will be closed in the 100 block. The tracks cross Route 34 between the old Deer Lodge and the Route 34/Route 94 split.

The work will take place 24 hours a day until completed.

In a news release announcing the closure, Mount Holly Springs officials noted that Route 34 in that area will be impassable until the work is completed, and the provided detour is 31 miles.

Officials also have made emergency services aware of the closure and said no one will be without access to those services.

"The Borough of Mount Holly Springs apologizes for the late notice and are working diligently to provide information to our community as it becomes available," the release said.

A post and comments on the Mount Holly Borough Police Department page said the borough only received the information about the closure on Friday.