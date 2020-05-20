Railroad work continues in Mount Holly Springs, set to conclude Friday

Route 34 will remain closed south of Mount Holly Springs through Friday.

The borough announced in a news release Wednesday that Norfolk Southern's maintenance work has been delayed, but is expected to wrap up Friday.

Route 34, also known as South Baltimore Avenue, will be closed in the 100 block. The tracks cross Route 34 between the old Deer Lodge and the Route 34/Route 94 split.

A post on the borough's Facebook page said there were complications with the track crossing Route 34, which requires the railroad tracks to be raised to meet the current grade. As a result, a long section of rail has to be set in place manually.

A crew will then replace the wood under the tracks and do all the final grading, the post said.

The borough is also installing a new storm drainage system on East Pine Street. That work will begin after the railroad completes its project and will require road closures. The borough expects to finish the project by the end of next week.

