Mount Holly Springs to have ordinances codified for first time since 1965

The Mount Holly Springs Borough Council hired a New York firm Monday to codify municipal ordinances for the first time in 55 years.

The council voted unanimously to pay General Code of Rochester $13,500 to update and organize all the ordinances into a printed and online codebook. The last time the borough codified its ordinances was 1965, said Pam Still, vice chair of the planning commission and a member of the codification committee. The process is to take two years.

The council also voted to submit an application for a $6,750 grant from the Cumberland County Planning Department to pay for half the costs of codifying the ordinances.

