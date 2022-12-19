Mount Holly Springs seeks $5.5 million state grant to develop new water supply system

Mount Holly Springs is seeking a $5.5 million state grant to construct a system to supply water to 128 homes on the south end of town, Borough Manager Tom Day said Wednesday.

Council members Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The application is due at the end of this month.

The grant would be used to build infrastructure to extend water service from the Shetter tract to the nearby Liberty Woods development as well as the paper mill and other south end homes, Day said. The current water system ends at a fire hydrant in the vicinity of Deer Lodge.

Three years ago, the borough spent $210,000 to purchase 20 acres from Gene Shetter who continues to live in a home on the L-shaped tract at 50 Maple St. near the intersection of state routes 34/94. Day recommended the purchase as a solution to water woes in the development.

“I approached council and said we may have a potential problem facing us in the near future,” Day said. “There are homes up in Liberty Woods that are on their second and third wells. You can only drill so many wells on a property until you get no more water.”

Since the purchase, the borough has drilled two commercial wells on the Shetter tract to serve as the water supply for the south-end extension. Day said it took time for the borough sewer and water authority to obtain the necessary permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

This work included studies on whether the flow rates from the wells indicate an adequate supply for the proposed extension, Day said. “Everything came back that we had plenty of water to do this.”

In late October, Mount Holly Springs obtained a $250,000 COVID recovery grant from Cumberland County. The plan is to apply the county grant toward the 15% local match to qualify for the $5.5 million state grant to install the new water lines and to build a pump station and water storage tanks on the Shetter tract, Day said.

For years, the borough authority has been using a well on McLand Road to supply water to about 1,800 homes in Mount Holly Springs and the surrounding area up to Cold Springs Road in Dickinson Township, Day said.

“We are required by DEP to have a back-up [water] source,” he said. “We have a connection to South Middleton Township so that if the McLand well goes down, we could buy water from South Middleton.”

Once the south end system is up and running, the borough can apply for permits to go under Mountain Creek and connect the new system to the old system, so that each system could back up the other, Day said. “We’re looking into the future … whether it’s 10 to 15 years. Right now, my responsibility is to find grant money to help us proceed forward.”

The new system would be designed by Pennoni, a consulting engineering firm with an office in the Mechanicsburg area, Day said.

In related action, council Monday authorized staff to apply for a $500,000 grant under a different program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development. If approved, this grant will be used to replace old water lines running through the backyards of properties in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pine Road.

“We have been having breaks in them on a regular basis,” Day said. “It’s probably the oldest pipe in the ground.”