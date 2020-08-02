Mount Holly Springs might establish safe exchange zone in municipal parking lot

In Lancaster County, there are safe exchange zones serving Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Township, Manheim and Lancaster Township while, in York County, there are zones serving the townships of Springettsbury and York.

Instead of making an exchange in a vacant lot, people can do it where everything is recorded on video, Day said. “We would have signs up designating an area as a safe zone.”

At a recent meeting, Day also received council approval to research state and federal grants to hire a full-time police officer to replace part-time officer Dylan Kuhn. Kuhn resigned from the borough police force on July 18 to take a full-time job with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

State and federal grants tend to fund the first year or two of employment, at which time the municipality receiving the grant would have to take over, Day said. He estimated the annual cost of a full-time borough officer at between $75,000 and $80,000 including salary, benefits, uniform, equipment and training.

