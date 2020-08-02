Mount Holly Springs might establish safe exchange zone in municipal parking lot

Mount Holly Springs might establish a safe exchange zone in the front parking lot of its municipal building at 200 Harman St.
Police Chief and Borough Manager Thomas Day recently got permission from the borough council to research grant opportunities to purchase video surveillance equipment to set up the safe zone.
Trinity Law, which has an office in the Mechanicsburg area, posted information on safe exchange zones on its website at www.yourlawfirmforlife.com.
Safe zones are well-lit, clearly marked public places where people can schedule in-person meetings around-the-clock to complete online purchases and child custody exchanges, according to the website.
“Due to the increased popularity of online marketplaces such as Ebay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, there is a growing trend towards face-to-face transactions with people you’ve only met online,” the information reads. “To help the public conduct safe in-person meetings, police departments across the country are creating Safe Exchange Zones.”
As a public service, the law firm published a list of zones in southcentral Pennsylvania.
Lower Allen Township has a zone in the parking lot of its township municipal complex, 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill. Trinity Law described it as well-lit and monitored by video surveillance.
In Lancaster County, there are safe exchange zones serving Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Township, Manheim and Lancaster Township while, in York County, there are zones serving the townships of Springettsbury and York.
Instead of making an exchange in a vacant lot, people can do it where everything is recorded on video, Day said. “We would have signs up designating an area as a safe zone.”
At a recent meeting, Day also received council approval to research state and federal grants to hire a full-time police officer to replace part-time officer Dylan Kuhn. Kuhn resigned from the borough police force on July 18 to take a full-time job with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
State and federal grants tend to fund the first year or two of employment, at which time the municipality receiving the grant would have to take over, Day said. He estimated the annual cost of a full-time borough officer at between $75,000 and $80,000 including salary, benefits, uniform, equipment and training.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
