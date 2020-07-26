Mount Holly Springs honors two borough police officers for life-saving efforts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two borough police officers were honored recently for their efforts that saved the lives of two men in Mount Holly Springs.

Mayor Leroy “Cork” Shildt issued letters of commendation to patrolman Derek Brazeal and Sgt. Andrew Wolfe for their response to incidents that happened this spring.

In late May, Brazeal responded to an emergency call at an apartment where he found an unconscious overdose victim, borough police chief Tom Day said. Brazeal administered a dose of Narcan and performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the man, who survived the incident.

In early June, Wolfe was at the Sheetz store downtown when he noticed a man displaying what appeared to be symptoms of a stroke, Day said. When Wolfe suggested calling an ambulance, the man refused treatment but Wolfe pressed on, realizing the man was suffering from confusion.

Eventually, Wolfe convinced the man to seek medical attention, Day said. It turned out the victim was suffering from a brain aneurysm and had to be transported by helicopter to a critical care unit at a hospital. The man survived.

“Their training assisted them in responding quickly to a crisis,” Day said of the two officers. Brazeal has been with the department just over a year while Wolfe worked part-time for three years before going full-time about two years ago, the chief said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.