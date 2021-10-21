Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade 2021 winners

Here are the winners of the Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade, which was held Wednesday evening:
Group A (1 to 6 years old)
- No entries
Group B (6 to 12 years old)
- First place: Gwendolyn Duncan
- Second place: Jasmine Duncan
Group C (Couples)
- First place: Pirates - Scott and Jennifer Duncan
- Second place: Jurassic Park - Landen and Cody Wood
- Third place: Freddy Krueger - Vincent and Gino Soprano
Group E (Groups)
- First place: Beauty and the Beast - Cadence Vaughn
- Second place: COVID busters - Yellow Breeches EMS
- Third place (tie): Troop 11467
- Third place (tie): Last Straw Farm - Suzi Rowe
Small Floats
- First place: Chicken Revenge on Col. Sanders - Henry Koch
- Second place: Jeeps R4 Girls - Miranda Hurley
- Third place: American Legion Post 674
Large Floats
- First place: Spider Webs - Nelson's Barber Shop
- Second place: Animal House - Mount Holly Springs Beverage
- Third place: Monster Mash - Mount Holly Springs Lions Club