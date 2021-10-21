 Skip to main content
Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade 2021 winners

Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade 18

Chickens get their revenge on Col. Sanders in this float in the Mount Holly Springs Halloween parade.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here are the winners of the Mount Holly Springs Halloween Parade, which was held Wednesday evening:

Group A (1 to 6 years old)

  • No entries

Group B (6 to 12 years old)

  • First place: Gwendolyn Duncan
  • Second place: Jasmine Duncan

Group C (Couples)

  • First place: Pirates - Scott and Jennifer Duncan
  • Second place: Jurassic Park - Landen and Cody Wood
  • Third place: Freddy Krueger - Vincent and Gino Soprano

Group E (Groups)

  • First place: Beauty and the Beast - Cadence Vaughn
  • Second place: COVID busters - Yellow Breeches EMS
  • Third place (tie): Troop 11467
  • Third place (tie): Last Straw Farm - Suzi Rowe

Small Floats

  • First place: Chicken Revenge on Col. Sanders - Henry Koch
  • Second place: Jeeps R4 Girls - Miranda Hurley
  • Third place: American Legion Post 674

Large Floats

  • First place: Spider Webs - Nelson's Barber Shop
  • Second place: Animal House - Mount Holly Springs Beverage
  • Third place: Monster Mash - Mount Holly Springs Lions Club

