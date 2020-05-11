Mount Holly Springs council meeting Monday night via conference call

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Mount Holly Springs Borough Council will convene its monthly meeting Monday night at 7.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council is encouraging residents to participate by way of a conference call line that can be accessed prior to 7 p.m. by dialing 1-215-383-1625 and entering the conference code 590979.

Callers will be directed to say their full name. Once they enter the call, they will be asked to mute their line. Lines will be muted manually if the person’s line is disruptive to the meeting. Disruptions include such background noise as children and animals.

Public comment will be heard before each vote and at the end of the meeting. In addition, the public can submit comments and questions before the meeting by 4 p.m. today and during the meeting by text to 717-226-1066.

Council chambers will be open to those who wish to attend the meeting in person. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

