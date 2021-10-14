Mount Holly Springs council appoints new mayor; another appointment likely after election

Though deceased, Leroy "Cork" Shildt III will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot as the only candidate for mayor of the borough of Mount Holly Springs.

Shildt died on Sept. 26 following a battle with COVID-19.

Word of his death came after the paper ballots were printed and the voting machines programmed with the final list of candidates, said Bethany Salzarulo, director of elections and voter registration for Cumberland County. “Once we are this far into the election cycle, there is no taking off names.”

At this point, only a write-in candidate could challenge Shildt for the four-year office of borough mayor and that person would have to garner more votes, Salzarulo said.

While it’s conceivable that Shildt could win the vote, a winner’s certificate is sent out to each successful candidate asking the person if they accept being elected to office.

Since Shildt would be unable to respond, the office of mayor would be vacant and it would fall on the borough council to appoint someone to serve a two-year term leading up to the 2023 municipal election, Salzarulo said. She added the winner of the mayor seat in 2023 would then serve two years until the 2025 election when the office of mayor reverts back to a four-year term.

Transition

During a meeting Monday, the council appointed Brian Robertson to serve as interim mayor through Dec. 31. For that to happen, Robertson had to resign from the council after serving for only about a month.

There has been a lot of flux in the borough government lately. The transition on the council started in the summer when Katie Daniels resigned due to moving to a different municipality. There were two applicants for her vacant seat — Robertson and Deborah Halpin-Brophy — the latter of whom was appointed by the council to replace Daniels.

Last month, Cindy Goshorn resigned from the council to address some personal matters, Borough Manager Tom Day said. Goshorn was replaced by Robertson who served until Monday when he resigned from the council to serve as mayor. Goshorn returned on Monday to resume her service on the council.

After Shildt passed away, borough officials approached Robertson and asked if he was interested in serving as mayor through the end of the current calendar year, Day said. “At first, Brian didn’t know what the position of mayor was. He read up about it and came back to council.”

“Cork was a good friend,” Robertson said Monday. “His daughter and our daughter were the same age. I knew him quite well. He was a good guy. It’s a shame he didn’t get vaccinated.”

A retired dentist, Robertson has been a borough resident for about 41 years. He maintained a practice in Mount Holly for 37 years before moving into Carlisle his last two years in business. For about 25 years, Robertson served as scoutmaster for Troop 170. Both Goshorn and Robertson are on the Nov. 2 ballot as candidates for the council.

There has also been a major staff change. This summer, Sara Jarrett announced plans to resign as secretary/treasurer of Mount Holly Springs to work as the assistant borough manager of Emmaus in Lehigh County.

Mount Holly launched a search for a replacement that included advertising the position on social media, online job sites and with the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, Day said. “There were probably around 40 applicants for the position. We interviewed close to 18 of them – the administrative committee [of council] and myself. We narrowed it down to three and selected Nanette.”

Nanette Dusharme of the Carlisle area was hired as the new borough secretary/treasurer. Her first day was Oct. 4 with a starting wage of $19 an hour, Day said.

During the meeting Monday, the council approved a motion setting aside a page in the minute book as a tribute to Shildt who served eight years on council before he was appointed mayor in late May 2019 to fulfill the unexpired term of P. Scott Boise who resigned.

