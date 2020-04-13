Mount Holly borough council plans to meet in public Monday night

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mount Holly Springs Borough Council will meet briefly tonight, Monday, at 7 in public at the municipal building to handle only the most pressing issues.

The council is asking those who attend to practice social distancing and wear a mask in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a meeting advisory posted of the borough website reads.

“Although the meeting is open to the public, we ask that you use your best judgment before attending,” the advisory reads. “Please do not attend if you have symptoms of illness, have been in contact with people with symptoms of illness or are immune compromised.”

To keep attendance low, the council is asking individuals to submit questions or comments ahead of the meeting by either calling the borough office at 717-486-7613 before 4:30 p.m. or borough manager Tom Day at 717-226-1066.

The back door will be used for direct access to the meeting room.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

