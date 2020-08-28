Heart of the Community: Citizen's Fire Company No. 1 honored for its service to Mount Holly Springs

The memories flowed back the more Jim Burgess learned of the tragedy that took place on March 9, 2020.
A volunteer firefighter from Mount Holly Springs had died while responding to a fire in Monroe Township.
Almost every person connected to the loss of Jerome Guise had a family name familiar to Burgess.
“It’s just a sense of place,” Burgess said of his hometown of Mount Holly Springs. “It’s hard to describe. It’s a powerful foundation for anybody who feels welcome, nurtured and thrived because of where they grew up.”
For Burgess, one cornerstone of that foundation was the local firehouse and the dedicated first-responders who make up Citizen’s Fire Company #1.
Guise's death was a gut punch not only to the volunteers at the station, but to the close-knit community where Burgess had lived until he moved to Dillsburg. That loss was compounded by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders to control its spread.
“The reality is the fire company didn’t really get a chance to grieve,” Burgess said. “There was one crisis into the next. If you combine all these things that have happened over a short period of time, it’s a different world compared to the beginning of March. All these things came into play to nominate the fire company.”
Burgess was on the committee that nominated the fire company as one of the six recipients of a Pennsylvania Heart & Soul Hero Award through the Pennsylvania Humanities Council.
A brand new honor, the award salutes local heroes in communities that the council has partnered with through Community Heart & Soul, an initiative that uses resident stories and community conversations to spark decision-making and action.
“The recipients of these awards displayed resilience, compassion and action in times when their communities needed it most,” said Jen Danifo, the council’s senior program officer and host of a series of virtual award presentations. "This is what Community Heart & Soul is all about.”
Citizen’s Fire Company was honored because of its service to the community during the COVID-19 shutdown. This service included boosting the morale of people stuck at home due to the restrictions. Fire company volunteers did drive-by birthday celebrations for those unable to leave their house. The company was also involved in a parade that honored the graduates of the Boiling Springs High School Class of 2020.
The efforts made during the pandemic are only the latest contributions in a history of community involvement going back to 1895. Aside from keeping residents safe, fire company volunteers have taken the lead with annual fundraisers and education programs.
A key component in the Heart & Soul project is the collection of stories, of which, Pam Still has been very active. Her interviews with local residents have turned up fond memories of the role played by Citizens Fire Company.
“In a small town, there is not a surplus of money,” Still said. “Fundraising and community support becomes very important. That’s a big part of what the fire company does. Our community is in good hands.”
For generations, there has been this interplay of the community rallying together to help the fire company and the fire company reciprocating, Still said. Along with that are the strong ties that bind local families to the firehouse and its traditions, she said.
Fire Chief Tim Yingst got involved in Citizens Fire Company when he was 12-year-old. “It’s just something we love to do,” he said of the volunteers. “We’re not looking for a pat on the back, but something like that [the award], every now and then, is nice to hear.”
Yingst joined the company through ties in his family. He grew up in the organization, knowing generations of the Guise family. “Jerome was a mentor to the younger guys,” Yingst said. “He was really a part of the community. It [his death] was a tough hit to the community.”
Carmen James has family in Mount Holly Springs going back almost 70 years. Her mother, who turns 93 this month, still lives there.
“I moved away in 1969, but I always knew I was going to come back and retire here,” James said. “It’s just home. There’s a pull. It must be something in the water. You get hooked and you can’t get it out of your system.
“The name Heart & Soul is so appropriate,” she said. “No matter where you live or who you are, you can count on the fire company being here. It is the heart and soul of Mount Holly Springs.”
