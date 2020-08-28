Heart of the Community: Citizen's Fire Company No. 1 honored for its service to Mount Holly Springs

A key component in the Heart & Soul project is the collection of stories, of which, Pam Still has been very active. Her interviews with local residents have turned up fond memories of the role played by Citizens Fire Company.

“In a small town, there is not a surplus of money,” Still said. “Fundraising and community support becomes very important. That’s a big part of what the fire company does. Our community is in good hands.”

For generations, there has been this interplay of the community rallying together to help the fire company and the fire company reciprocating, Still said. Along with that are the strong ties that bind local families to the firehouse and its traditions, she said.

Fire Chief Tim Yingst got involved in Citizens Fire Company when he was 12-year-old. “It’s just something we love to do,” he said of the volunteers. “We’re not looking for a pat on the back, but something like that [the award], every now and then, is nice to hear.”

Yingst joined the company through ties in his family. He grew up in the organization, knowing generations of the Guise family. “Jerome was a mentor to the younger guys,” Yingst said. “He was really a part of the community. It [his death] was a tough hit to the community.”