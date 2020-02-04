Grassroots effort to save Mount Tabor Church gains momentum

Nonprofit status

Mount Tabor Church traces its history back to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Avenue. The congregation was active until about 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work. The Mount Tabor Preservation Project counts as its membership former congregants and descendants of congregants.

In 2016, the church was identified as a significant preservation opportunity through the Heart & Soul Initiative, a story-telling project administered through the Cumberland County Historical Society. Since then, volunteers have held clean-up days, put the church contents in safe keeping and started to create awareness with bus groups and videos that have been distributed nationwide.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Project supporters attended a council meeting in December to discuss the next steps with borough officials. Both sides agreed that a formal structure needs to be in place defining the relationship between the borough as property owner and the Mount Tabor Preservation Project.