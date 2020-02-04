Grassroots effort to save Mount Tabor Church gains momentum

Progress has been made in recent weeks in the grassroots effort to preserve the Mount Tabor Church on Cedar Avenue in the borough of Mount Holly Springs.
The Mount Tabor Preservation Project will file paperwork this winter to obtain tax-exempt status as a nonprofit organization through the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director with the Cumberland County Historical Society.
Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to have graduate students from Lock Haven University prepare a study to gauge the viability of the church site as a future education and tourism destination, Varner said. The study could be a vital tool in a campaign to raise an estimated $500,000 through grants and donations to not only stabilize and restore the church but to develop it into a community asset, she said.
A structural engineer and restoration expert has examined the church and prepared a scope of work estimated at $400,000, Varner said. The additional $100,000 takes into account the need for parking, public restrooms, interpretative signage and safety features that match and enhance the church decorum, she said.
The borough recently assumed ownership of the long-abandoned church that once served a local African American community. Until recently, the main obstacle to preservation efforts has been a lack of definitive ownership. That is no longer an issue.
Nonprofit status
Mount Tabor Church traces its history back to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Avenue. The congregation was active until about 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work. The Mount Tabor Preservation Project counts as its membership former congregants and descendants of congregants.
In 2016, the church was identified as a significant preservation opportunity through the Heart & Soul Initiative, a story-telling project administered through the Cumberland County Historical Society. Since then, volunteers have held clean-up days, put the church contents in safe keeping and started to create awareness with bus groups and videos that have been distributed nationwide.
Project supporters attended a council meeting in December to discuss the next steps with borough officials. Both sides agreed that a formal structure needs to be in place defining the relationship between the borough as property owner and the Mount Tabor Preservation Project.
Talks were held to consider the options that included the formation of a nonprofit “friends of” organization where the Mount Tabor Church and cemetery would be leased to the volunteers to manage. There was also talk of the borough creating a municipal authority that would focus solely on the preservation of the church and the cemetery.
Project leaders had to figure out the best structure to use for securing grants, Tom Day said Thursday. “They have been getting a lot of legal advice from different organizations.”
In a phone interview Friday, Varner said the Mount Tabor Preservation Project plans to pursue tax-exempt status as a 501.c3. A board has been organized with Carmen James, a former congregant, as its president. James is working with an attorney to prepare bylaws, articles of incorporation and other paperwork to include in an application to the IRS. The governing board of the Mount Tabor Preservation Project has a meeting scheduled for late February.
The board plans to review and approve the bylaws and articles before James officially submits the paperwork as early as March, Varner said. The IRS could render a decision on the nonprofit status this spring, Varner said.
Though the group would follow the pattern of a “friends of” organization, the plan is to retain its current name to stay consistent with the way donations have been made so far, Varner said.
Lock Haven study
Project leaders have maintained close ties to Preservation Pennsylvania, a statewide, private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of historically and architecturally significant resources. This connection led the project to an opportunity to work with graduate students from Lock Haven University.
Lock Haven has a cultural heritage management track as part of its masters’ in business administration curriculum, Varner said. Arrangements are being made to have the students travel to Mount Holly Springs to begin a study that would examine the long-term feasibility of developing the Mount Tabor Church site into an education and tourism resource.
Part of this study would examine the ways in which the church and its cemetery could be integrated into already established heritage trails and other state and regional networks that detail the history of African Americans, the Civil War, the Underground Railroad and local industry, Varner said. Many of the blacks who settled in Mount Holly Springs were drawn there by manufacturing jobs, she said.
