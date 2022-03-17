Work expected to continue for months on Mechanicsburg Gingerbread Man

Those waiting for the reopening of the Gingerbread Man in downtown Mechanicsburg can expect to wait a little longer.

Building and business owner Richard Phelan, founder of the region’s Gingerbread Man restaurant chain, said this week that reopening the business at 26 W. Main St. that was damaged by fire late last year is still expected to take “six months, at least.”

Phelan already had been planning to re-open and manage the business when fire struck the third floor of the historic 1865 building on Dec. 16. The business had closed last summer after 42 years of operation when previous owners Kymberly Thomas, Phelan’s daughter, and son-in-law Greg Thomas opted not to renew their lease after divorcing.

Although the fire was contained to the building’s roof and third-floor apartments, the second level’s front apartments and first floor restaurant and bar facility which were already under renovation all sustained heavy water damage. The building was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

“We were remodeling the kitchen when the fire started,” Phelan said.

Today Phelan remains as sole occupant of the building he purchased in 1977 as repairs and remodeling continue. Water damage has ruined the business’ wooden bar room floor and porous marble bar top, which must be replaced before reopening.

“There was no heat in there and we couldn’t get back into the building right away to vacuum up all the water there because it all was cordoned off,” Phelan said.

The business’ thermopane windows also must be replaced after residual water from the fire caused the multilayer glass to permanently “fog up,” Phelan said. The facility’s kitchen and restrooms also are being replaced.

In the meantime, Phelan has received authorization from the borough’s Historical Architectural Review Board for rebuilding the historic building’s damaged exterior, he said.

Rebecca Yearick, downtown program services manager/communications manager for Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said this week that Phelan’s plans for the Gingerbread Man will involve “more than reopening.” Instead, she said, “he’s on a mission to reinvent it.”

“It will not be the same place it was several years ago,” Yearick said. “(The Gingerbread Man) appealing to a much broader audience, adding new offerings like a deli/grocery areas, expanding the menu all underscore how downtown Mechanicsburg has changed and continues to evolve. With new eateries, shops, services and investments like those of Dick Phelan, downtown doesn’t resemble that of just a few years ago.”

Phelan, a longtime entertainment promoter, also said he wants to bring back live entertainment to downtown Mechanicsburg.

“I own the building and I own the restaurant chain, and I still feel that I have the energy and heart to do it,” he told The Sentinel in July.

After the Gingerbread Man closed last year, Phelan began pursuing an economic development liquor license for his planned venue, but he withdrew the application in wake of the fire.

“I didn’t think it was fair to other people [to] keep my application in place with the way things are now,” he said. “I’ll reapply (for a liquor license) when I have a better idea of when I can reopen. I know that (Mechanicsburg’s) mayor and borough council are in favor of it because they approved the last application I had.”

