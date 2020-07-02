Wolf Brewing Co. begins construction of Mechanicsburg brewery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wolf Brewing Co. has started construction on its new brewery and restaurant in Mechanicsburg.

The brewpub will be at 100 Legacy Park Drive, off South Market Street/Route 114. It is expected to open in February or March 2021.

The 8,000-square-foot building includes brewery production space, a foeder/barrel display room, entry lounge, taproom, kitchen and private lounge with a covered patio and lawn located behind the building. A section of the lawn will be dog friendly, and bike racks will be located throughout the property.

There will be 24 taps featuring a variety of beer styles brewed on-site. Pennsylvania ciders, meads, wines and spirits will also be available. The food menu will feature comfort food.

“We are very excited to finally begin construction of our brewpub. We have been planning this for several years and we can’t wait to see our dream become a reality,” said Elaine Wolf, co-founder/president of Wolf Brewing Co.

