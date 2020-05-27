Winchell resigns from Mechanicsburg Borough Council

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A longtime member of Mechanicsburg Borough Council has announced that he’s resigning from the board as an effort to “simplify my life.”

At the end of the borough council’s virtual meeting on May 19, board president Gary Weber announced that Jack Winchell recently submitted his resignation after serving 14 years on the board. The borough council is scheduled to formally accept Winchell’s resignation on June 1, Weber said.

Winchell said this week that he decided to leave his post on the borough council due to the demands of selling and closing his businesses in Mechanicsburg and Lemoyne.

Until recently, Winchell was the sole owner of the Ritter’s True Value Hardware store that was located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 Market St. in Lemoyne. The business now is permanently closed and a liquidation sale for the store was conducted on May 16.

Winchell also is the owner of Ritter’s True Value Hardware at 25 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg, which now is for sale. Winchell has said that he plans to retire once the business and building are sold.