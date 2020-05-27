Winchell resigns from Mechanicsburg Borough Council

A longtime member of Mechanicsburg Borough Council has announced that he’s resigning from the board as an effort to “simplify my life.”
At the end of the borough council’s virtual meeting on May 19, board president Gary Weber announced that Jack Winchell recently submitted his resignation after serving 14 years on the board. The borough council is scheduled to formally accept Winchell’s resignation on June 1, Weber said.
Winchell said this week that he decided to leave his post on the borough council due to the demands of selling and closing his businesses in Mechanicsburg and Lemoyne.
Until recently, Winchell was the sole owner of the Ritter’s True Value Hardware store that was located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 Market St. in Lemoyne. The business now is permanently closed and a liquidation sale for the store was conducted on May 16.
Winchell also is the owner of Ritter’s True Value Hardware at 25 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg, which now is for sale. Winchell has said that he plans to retire once the business and building are sold.
“I resigned (from the council) because my life has gotten very hectic with the closing of the Lemoyne store and the potential sale of the Mechanicsburg store. I have spent extra time in the Mechanicsburg store trying to expedite merchandise that is related to the coronavirus and really decided that now is the best time to simplify my life,” Winchell said on Tuesday.
Weber said last week that the borough plans to advertise for a person to fill the upcoming council vacancy after Winchell’s resignation is formerly accepted. Weber said he hopes a suitable applicant could be appointed to the board on June 16 “so that we could move forward with a new council person in July.”
According the borough’s website, Winchell will retain his existing position as chairman of the borough’s finance, ordinance and administration committee for the time being.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.