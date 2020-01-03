Mechanicsburg’s two long-standing fire companies are officially off the air, with all calls going to a single entity as the merger of the two volunteer fire departments becomes official.
The new year saw both Citizens’ and Washington fire companies — numbers 27 and 28, respectively — sign off the air for emergency dispatch, and the unified Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department sign on as company 29.
Calls to either company since mid-December have already been handled under the new unified structure, said Ron Trace, president of the new department.
“We actually started running as a new company in the middle of December because it fit in with the county’s public safety system” for scheduling purposes, Trace said.
The new fire department is using the Citizens’ and Washington firehouses, sharing vehicles and equipment between the two locations.
Trace said he expects more equipment to be re-shuffled for efficiency, and administrative space will eventually be consolidated at one firehouse. The ultimate goal is to build a new, centralized fire station.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have a financial committee together to deal with long-term things such as apparatus purchasing, and a new station. Eventually that’s what we’re looking toward, a new station with everything under one roof,” Trace said.
More immediately, there is a lot of paperwork to be done, Trace said. Although the new department is approved to run calls by the county, it’s still going through some other regulatory procedures with state and federal agencies.
The new fire company will receive the entirety of the approximately $320,000 per year that the Borough of Mechanicsburg raises though a dedicated fire service add-on to its municipal property tax. That funding was previously split between Citizens’ and Washington. The borough’s desire to route fire tax funding through a single entity was a major impetus behind the merger, something that is also encouraged by state authorities to help with increasingly sparse manpower at volunteer fire agencies.
Trace said staffing levels for the combined fire crews have been steady so far.
“It’s been good. As with any volunteer company or organization, it can always be a little better,” Trace said. “We’re always looking for more people as far as anyone who is interested in becoming a member and helping out.”