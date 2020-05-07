Watch Now: Mechanicsburg gallery plans livestream of artist showcase Friday night

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Visiting BrainVessel in Mechanicsburg is a social experience. Employees even offer up a cup of tea for visitors to sip while browsing.

“Now we’re stuck in a situation where we need to bring the experience to everyone,” said,” said Doug Koozer, BrainVessel CEO/CCO.

Out of that determination comes “Fan-Tastic Virtual Voyage 1,” which will be broadcast live from 7-9 p.m. Friday at www.BrainVessel.com and on Facebook Live @BrainVessel.

The event will include live interviews with artists, as well as seven, short “microdocumentaries” in which the artist talks through the development of a piece, Koozer said. Live music from Shine Delphi and Kevin Koa will play background music as well as live performances.

The community has also been invited to participate in the event by uploading videos containing the theme “Together, We Will Weather the Storm.” The videos will be tied into the evening’s broadcast to keep the message front and center.

The livestream will include opportunities to purchase works from the artists that can be shipped or picked up at the 24/7 lockbox system that Koozer developed.