Watch Now: Mechanicsburg gallery plans livestream of artist showcase Friday night

Visiting BrainVessel in Mechanicsburg is a social experience. Employees even offer up a cup of tea for visitors to sip while browsing.
“Now we’re stuck in a situation where we need to bring the experience to everyone,” said,” said Doug Koozer, BrainVessel CEO/CCO.
Out of that determination comes “Fan-Tastic Virtual Voyage 1,” which will be broadcast live from 7-9 p.m. Friday at www.BrainVessel.com and on Facebook Live @BrainVessel.
The event will include live interviews with artists, as well as seven, short “microdocumentaries” in which the artist talks through the development of a piece, Koozer said. Live music from Shine Delphi and Kevin Koa will play background music as well as live performances.
The community has also been invited to participate in the event by uploading videos containing the theme “Together, We Will Weather the Storm.” The videos will be tied into the evening’s broadcast to keep the message front and center.
The livestream will include opportunities to purchase works from the artists that can be shipped or picked up at the 24/7 lockbox system that Koozer developed.
“It’s going to really tell the story of BrainVessel and who we are, what we are about and what we do for artists and what they do for us,” Koozer said.
BrainVessel is an advertising and design company with a passion for working with artists.
“We help carve paths for artists. What, typically, a marketing design agency would do for a business, we do for creatives,” Koozer said.
Three weeks ago, BrainVessel had been planning a reception with Arlene Figueroa, a mixed media artist from Camp Hill, to coincide with Mother’s Day. Koozer said they pushed off a decision on what to do for a while, given the uncertainties about businesses reopening. That’s when the idea for the livestream was born.
“I have some amazing people behind me that came out of the woodwork that had some extra resources of their own and time of their own to help me turn this into something,” he said.
It has been a challenge to wrangle everyone together given the restrictions on wearing masks and social distancing, but Koozer is confident the livestream will expand awareness for both BrainVessel and for the artists featured.
“It’s a challenge, but, man, is it exciting,” Koozer said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
