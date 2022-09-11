Volunteers plant 110 trees at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg to further honor military service members

Several dozen volunteers took to the earth Saturday at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg to help plant 110 trees donated, in part, to further honor the memory of area servicemen and women as an initiative of the Mechanicsburg Shade Tree Commission.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park opened in Mechanicsburg in 1921 as a commemoration to all who served in World War I, which includes 74 Cumberland County men who gave their lives in service.

Since then, the park continues to honor all who served in the armed forces, with the trees there standing as testimony to their legacy. More than a century later, however, many of those trees are now gone, lost to age or blight. In response, longtime borough resident Bud Agerton decided to do something about it.

Agerton, a native plant gardener and borough Shade Tree Commission volunteer, is the catalyst who facilitated Saturday’s community project at Memorial Park, his wife, Robin Agerton, said last week. Earlier this year, Bud Agerton contacted Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership in a continuing effort to bring more native trees and plants to Mechanicsburg.

Maintaining trees native to Pennsylvania, Robin Agerton said, “is really, really important because trees not indigenous to Pennsylvania don’t support our wildlife. You don’t see wildlife on trees that aren’t indigenous to the area.”

“Bud requested the native trees not only as a way of improving our environment, supporting our wildlife, and restoring a tree canopy in the local park, but also as a way to honor our veterans. Plus, keeping your park healthy supports the community,” she said.

The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership a collaborative effort of various regional, state and local agencies dedicated improving Pennsylvania’s communities, economy and ecology by planting 10 million trees in priority areas across the state by 2025, according to the organization’s website. So far, more than 4.25 million trees have been planted across Pennsylvania through 10 Million trees, including the 110 saplings that were donated to the Shade Tree Commission for Memorial Park.

Ten Million Trees also provided onsite tools and advisers for the 50 or so community volunteers planting on Saturday. The overall process was estimated last week to take around three hours, Agerton said.

Trees planted Saturday occupy series of thick groves spread throughout the park, unlike planted rows that once lined fences near the Mechanicsburg Pool.

“Memorial Park has been an integral part of our community for over 100 years,” she said. “Fifteen years ago, a capital campaign raised the funds for renovating the (Mechanicsburg) pool. You see kids at the park all the time. It has a pickle ball area and a gaga pit. Kids have day camps there. There’s so much going on at our park.”

Three of the 110 trees planted Saturday honor health care professionals, as requested by the Agertons’ daughter-in-law, Sara Agerton, a health care administrator who serves on the Mechanicsburg Borough Council.