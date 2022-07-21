Upper Allen Township reveals master plan for proposed park on McCormick Road property

It appears that residents concerned about the installation of athletic fields on the Upper Allen Township-owned property at 1215 McCormick Road can rest easy — a master plan for the park proposed for that area shows no sign of them.

Jennifer Lee, senior project manager for design consultant Derck & Edson, presented the plan during the Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

During her presentation, Lee said the plan is not final and that it can evolve, based on factors like public opinion, finances and commissioner decisions.

While the park has been discussed at previous meetings since the township purchased the 60.9 acre property in May 2020, Lee said Wednesday’s presentation offered a first look at the park’s design.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces as they were working through it ... in terms of the final report, I’m thrilled because of the variety of activities and experiences the project can offer,” commissioners President Kenneth Martin said.

Park zones

The design includes designated zones for what Lee described as passive, transitional and active activities. According to the plan, 39 acres would be dedicated to passive activities, defined as those that need minimal built facilities, involve individuals or small groups of people and minimize stress on a site’s resources. Some of these activities include walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching.

Transitional activities would take place on about 12 acres of the park, Lee said. These help bridge the gap between passive and active activities and include frisbee, cornhole, picnics and horseshoes.

The master plan includes 10 acres of space reserved for active activities, categorized by their need for man-made facilities and larger groups of people. These also tend to generate more noise and movement within a space, the plan said. Playgrounds, skate parks and fitness areas are examples of active activities.

A design zone map of the master plan indicates that the majority of the perimeter of the park would be reserved for passive activities, with transitional and active activities taking place closer to the center of the property.

No athletic fields, creek access

When the township purchased the property for $1.1 million over two years ago, The Sentinel reported talk of sports fields and creek access, though the master plan presented Wednesday indicated that neither would be included.

Martin said that several other parks in the area already have space for competitive athletics.

The township lists 159 acres of parkland, including six baseball fields, five basketball courts, eight soccer/lacrosse fields and four softball fields.

“It really wasn’t a need so I think we purposely ... when we engaged the designer, requested that we not emphasize these activities,” Martin said.

Also off the table is an access point to the Yellow Breeches Creek, which runs alongside McCormick Road.

The decision against a public access point in the park came for a number of reasons. Lee said the area does not offer a location to park, would be a long walk from the road and would cause disruptions to the natural habitat of that area.

Park features

The plan includes features that draw inspiration from public opinion.

Lee discussed information collected from four public input sessions during the commissioners’ March 16 meeting. Minutes from this meeting stated that there were 231 participants in these sessions with 2,308 votes. The top option was walking/biking/hiking trails, which earned 19% of the votes. This was followed by a tie between pollinator/butterfly/native gardens and nature walking areas, both with 13% of the votes. A fourth option with 9% of the votes was a pump track/skate park, according to the meeting minutes.

All of these features and more are included in the master plan.

“There are many different opportunities to experience this park in different ways,” Lee said during her presentation.

These include paths and trails (including gravel, paved areas and mowed paths) as well as woodland, meadows and wetland habitats.

Lee walked the commissioners through the various spaces the park could offer during her presentation, including an amphitheater, a great lawn and a senior playground.

“We want to make sure we’re providing activities and opportunities for all ages and abilities,” she said of the last option, which designates space for bocce, pickleball and a butterfly garden.

Parking would be provided in what Lee described as “pocket parking,” rather than in one large lot.

“Our goal with this was to create enough parking to meet the needs of the facility but to spread it out,” she said during her presentation, adding that parking could be added in phases as needed.

Another feature would be a new entrance to be installed off of East Lisburn Road. Martin said this entrance would prevent additional traffic on McCormick Road, and added that the park has a new official address: 1340 E. Lisburn Road.

“We were using 1215 (McCormick Road) before because that was the address of the farm,” he said. Commissioners received notification from the post office confirming the address swap this week, he said.

The farm he spoke of is one of several structures on the property — structures the township has expressed interest in converting into storage facilities.

Two of these have been topics of conversation in recent years. The first, a large historic barn, could be used as a venue for events. A historic house on the property, however, presents more of a challenge.

The Sentinel reported in February that the fate of the house, which has “bizarre extensions and renovations,” remains undecided. That remains true.

Martin said the township’s options are currently to relocate, demolish or restore the home.

“There would be an opportunity to bid to relocate the property and take it elsewhere so that process and those instructions, we’re going to try to have that available at our next meeting,” he said.

The township is unsure of the interest level in relocation, and Martin said it’s not clear when a decision on the structure could be reached.

Following the presentation Wednesday night, several people offered public comment on the plan. Some were property owners posing questions as to the buffer between their land and the park. Lee said trails outlined in the master plan may or may not come to fruition in the exact location in which they are planned. More work would determine these precise locations and determine the amount of buffer zone between property lines.

Moving forward

Martin said the next step for commissioners is digesting the information and seeking grant money that would help develop the walking path system.

“[My] overall thought is to see if we can get some trails and some open space areas into the park so that we can begin using it,” he said. “Obviously we won’t open all the park at once but if we can have smaller areas at a place where they can begin using it then that’ll help benefit the residents and that’ll help communicate that this is a park that is being developed.”

Lee said the next step for Derck & Edson is to come up with a written plan that would accompany the graphics and explain the master plan she presented. It’s too early to know when construction on the park would begin or end, Lee said, though commissioners indicated during the meeting that it would be a lengthy process.

Martin said the park will “fulfill a comprehensive experience for outdoor use.”

“I think it’ll help us maintain we are a township of the first class,” he said. “I think it’ll help us maintain the high quality of living that our residents come to expect and enjoy. There’s a widespread interest in having people get out of doors to do more walking, recreation, physical activity and commune with nature and natural habitat, and I think this will help accomplish all of those goals and it will provide an experience that we don’t have in our existing parks.”

He said he believes the park will not only benefit Upper Allen Township residents, but people from other areas as well, referring to it as the “envy of other communities.”

Martin said the park won’t reflect anybody’s exact preferences, but rather offers something for everyone.

“If we can have ... parts of the park that are attractive to all groups, then we’ve succeeded,” he said.