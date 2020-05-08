Upper Allen Township purchases 60.9-acre horse farm to be used for expanded recreation space

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Upper Allen Township Commissioners announced Friday the recent purchase of 60.9 acres of land in the township that will be used to expand recreational opportunities in the township.

The commissioners purchased the former Indigo Stables horse farm located at 1215 McCormick Road — situated east of McCormick Park and bordering the Yellow Breeches Creek — on April 30 for $1.1 million, according to a news release. The township entered into negotiations to purchase the land in the fall of 2019.

The property includes a farmhouse built in 1855, a guest house, 12-stall bank barn, 13 paddocks and corrals and additional outbuildings. Township officials said they plan to use the barn and a couple of the outbuildings for equipment storage.

"From sports fields to boat ramps along the Yellow Breeches, the potential of this land is virtually unlimited,’’ said board President Ken Martin. "Moving forward, we'll be seeking input from residents as to what they would like to see in their newest park."

In addition to athletic fields and other recreational uses, township officials said they are considering relocating their composting and brush facility to the site.