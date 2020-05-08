Upper Allen Township purchases 60.9-acre horse farm to be used for expanded recreation space

The Upper Allen Township Commissioners announced Friday the recent purchase of 60.9 acres of land in the township that will be used to expand recreational opportunities in the township.
The commissioners purchased the former Indigo Stables horse farm located at 1215 McCormick Road — situated east of McCormick Park and bordering the Yellow Breeches Creek — on April 30 for $1.1 million, according to a news release. The township entered into negotiations to purchase the land in the fall of 2019.
The property includes a farmhouse built in 1855, a guest house, 12-stall bank barn, 13 paddocks and corrals and additional outbuildings. Township officials said they plan to use the barn and a couple of the outbuildings for equipment storage.
"From sports fields to boat ramps along the Yellow Breeches, the potential of this land is virtually unlimited,’’ said board President Ken Martin. "Moving forward, we'll be seeking input from residents as to what they would like to see in their newest park."
In addition to athletic fields and other recreational uses, township officials said they are considering relocating their composting and brush facility to the site.
Commissioners said in the news release that the next step is to start work on a master plan to identify current and future operational needs. The plan will also address recreational needs identified in the 2016 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan.
The 2016 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan concluded the township had a 101-acre shortfall of recreational space, which officials said the horse farm would help address. The township currently lists 159 acres of parkland that includes 2.5 miles of trails, 13 playgrounds, six baseball fields, five basketball courts, eight soccer/lacrosse fields and four softball fields.
"In addition to McCormick and Simpson parks, now we will have a third park with Yellow Breeches access and plenty of room to meet the needs of our growing adult and youth sports teams," Martin said. "As our township sees continued development, it is critical we act now to acquire land for current and future generations to enjoy."
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!