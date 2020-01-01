The Upper Allen Police Department has joined with the Cumberland County Police Testing Consortium, a cooperative testing opportunity for those interested in a law enforcement career.
This single testing process allows people to apply and test one time for all the participating police agencies. There is only one application fee associated with this test.
A website dedicated to the consortium will be the primary method of distributing information related to the test. Visit http://www.cumberlandcountypolicetest.com for more information.
Upper Allen Township is maintaining an eligibility list but has not committed to hiring.