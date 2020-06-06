Upper Allen Township church plants for purpose to help New Hope Ministries

St. Peter Lutheran Church in Upper Allen Township is assisting New Hope Ministries by donating fresh vegetables grown on church grounds for New Hope distributions.
This is around the eighth year that volunteers have maintained a donation garden for New Hope on church grounds, according to garden crew volunteer Clyde Forbes, who often delivers harvested donations to the New Hope facility located at 5228 E. Trindle Road in Hampden Township.
All in all, New Hope maintains seven service locations throughout Cumberland, York and Adams counties with its main offices based in Dillsburg.
St. Peter, located at 130 Nittany Drive in the township, also runs a mobile food pantry at scheduled times throughout the area. Information is available on the church website at htps://nhm-pa.org.
The garden was initiated as required senior project by Megan Zagoric, a 2015 graduate of Northern York High School. Zagoric reportedly learned about the concept of maintaining a so-called “city garden” during a school field trip to Philadelphia.
Since then, Forbes has become a key organizer for putting the garden together each year with a group of 10-12 church volunteers.
“I decide where we plant things because we rotate the crops each year. I also decide what is planted,” Forbes said. Last year, the church donated a total of 750 pounds of garden produce to New Hope, but Forbes acknowledged that potatoes took up much of the weight.
Church pastor Alex Martini has served as a garden volunteer since coming to St. Peter four years ago. “I am inspired by the way people come together not only work the garden, but to help our hungry neighbors,” he said this week.
The 25-by-50 foot garden is located to the rear of the church and borders Messiah College property. Planting begins there each year in late March with potatoes, onions and turnips followed by peppers, cucumbers, summer squash and zucchini in mid-May after the season’s final frost. Potatoes are planted in August and followed by green beans.
Beginning last year, the garden now extends to a nearby ballfield backstop that serves as trellis for growing loofah, a member of the pumpkin family, Forbes said. Similar to zucchini in taste, loofahs are often used a sponges. Proceeds from selling last year’s harvest were donated to New Hope to purchase canned goods for distribution.
