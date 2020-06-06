Upper Allen Township church plants for purpose to help New Hope Ministries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Peter Lutheran Church in Upper Allen Township is assisting New Hope Ministries by donating fresh vegetables grown on church grounds for New Hope distributions.

This is around the eighth year that volunteers have maintained a donation garden for New Hope on church grounds, according to garden crew volunteer Clyde Forbes, who often delivers harvested donations to the New Hope facility located at 5228 E. Trindle Road in Hampden Township.

All in all, New Hope maintains seven service locations throughout Cumberland, York and Adams counties with its main offices based in Dillsburg.

St. Peter, located at 130 Nittany Drive in the township, also runs a mobile food pantry at scheduled times throughout the area. Information is available on the church website at htps://nhm-pa.org.

The garden was initiated as required senior project by Megan Zagoric, a 2015 graduate of Northern York High School. Zagoric reportedly learned about the concept of maintaining a so-called “city garden” during a school field trip to Philadelphia.

Since then, Forbes has become a key organizer for putting the garden together each year with a group of 10-12 church volunteers.