Upper Allen to open second inclusive playground

Upper Allen Township on Friday morning will hold a ribbon cutting for its second inclusive playground in the township.

The new playground is at Friendship Park and is designed to allow for safe, accessible fun for children of all abilities. The playground includes a large inclusive play structure, tot village, swings and glider.

The surface surrounding the play equipment is a poured-in-place safety surface that is firm enough to support mobility aids, but soft enough to provide a safe area that offers greater accessibility than commonly used tanbark or shredded rubber.

The first inclusive playground in the township was dedicated in 2018 at Winding Hills Park North.

A $200,000 state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant partially funded the renovations at the new playground.

“Upper Allen is committed to serving the needs of all our residents,” said township commissioner President Ken Martin. “The renovations we celebrate today at Friendship Park and the similar work at Winding Hills will benefit generations to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0