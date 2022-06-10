Upper Allen church to host garden party

St. Peter Lutheran Church of Upper Allen Township will hold a garden party from 1 to 3 p.m. June 12 to showcase the church’s new garden, where food is grown for the Mechanicsburg Center of New Hope Ministries.

The event will have lawn games, a perennial plant swap, food and beverages.

“We’ve been growing food on our church property for many years in our City Garden,” said the Rev. Alex Martini, St. Peter Lutheran Church pastor. “The Community Garden greatly expands our growing capacity.”

He said that the new 100 by 60-foot garden has two sections, half for potatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and peppers for the New Home Ministries, and the other half featuring 12 separate plots planted and tended by church and community members.

“We have a core team of about 20 volunteers working in the garden,” Martini said, “but we’re always looking for more help. Clyde Forbes is our main organizer and gardening expert.”

The Community Garden receives support from a Legacy Fund Hunger Grant of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Lower Susquehanna Synod.

