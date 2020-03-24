Update: Silver Spring Township Aldi grand opening postponed

Aldi has postponed its grand opening for the Carlisle Pike location in Silver Spring Township.

A message on the Aldi website says "Hello Mechanicsburg, although we can’t wait to meet you, our opening date has been postponed. Please check back for updates regarding our official Grand Opening date."

Posted on Cumberlink March 10:

The new Aldi on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township will open March 26.

The store is at the site of the former Fire Mountain at 6476 Carlisle Pike. The Silver Spring Township restaurant had closed in March 2016 after its owner, Ovation Brands Inc., filed for bankruptcy.

A news release from the company said the store is part of an “aggressive national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:50 a.m. March 26, followed by a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.