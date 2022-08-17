Two new restaurants to open in Legacy Park development in Mechanicsburg later this year

Two new restaurants are in the works at the Legacy Park development in Mechanicsburg, with openings expected to take place later this year.

Down to Earth Café, offering “environmentally friendly” eats, and Luna Italian Cuisine, with “romantic” dining, are under construction at Legacy Park’s Market Square, a multiunit project that is to total 47,535 square feet of retail space when completed. The complex also is home to Wolf Brewing, a micro-brewery already in operation.

Legacy Park is set to become Mechanicsburg’s largest neighborhood development. It is to include 700 residential units comprising apartments, 301 single family homes, 166 town houses, and a 55-plus community of 87 homes, walking trails and open space, and a private community clubhouse, as well as planned retail spaces, according to the development’s website.

Alex Rojohn, 19, plans to open Down To Earth Café as majority owner in October with support from his parents, Jeff and Julie Rojohn of Upper Allen Township. The 1,800-square-foot eatery will offer ecologically sustainable items for breakfast and lunch with gluten-free and plant-based choices, and “perfect” fresh-brewed coffees.

“It’s my project, my dream to open this up,” said Rojohn, a 2021 Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School graduate.

Down To Earth’s operational goal is “to create a business model that protects the environment and community around us ... by practicing business methods that produce little to no waste and by sourcing local ingredients for our products,” according to its Facebook page.

Alex Rojohn’s culinary career began with volunteering “three to four years ago” at the Cracked Pot Coffee Shop in Mechanicsburg, followed by employment at Idea Coffee Shop in the Walden development outside Mechanicsburg. Eventually, he was appointed manager at Idea, where he remained for three years.

“I loved bringing new ideas to the business,” he said. “I knew it was something that I wanted to do. I like the science and art of making coffee. I learned there was a lot more to making coffee than I realized.”

Rojohn said he maintains a similar passion for environmental concerns in his business practices, such as sourcing ingredients locally for less waste, and for production animals that are “treated correctly.” However, not everything at Down to Earth will be categorized as healthy. Rojohn said he also plans to sell cookies and muffins at his family’s shop.

Vito Serradella, proprietor of the upcoming Luna Italian Cuisine, is already a familiar name to many in the area as owner of Vito’s Italian Restaurant and Vito’s Pizza in Camp Hill. The new Legacy Drive location is the first where Serradella is “starting from scratch” with new construction, he said.

The 3,300 square-foot restaurant will feature approximately 200 seats with a separate party room for morning events. The main restaurant is to open daily from noon to 11 p.m. and allow guests to select their own “fresh, local” fish and meats from displays. Luna also will offer “a lot of pastas” and pizzettas, or “little pizzas,” Serradella said.

For Serradella, the name “Luna” evokes “kind of a romantic feel, like the wolf at the moon.” He strives to create a romantic retreat ambiance in the dining area using live interior trees and “lots of open windows and light.”

“It will feel like a little getaway for our guests. It will feel like it’s summer inside when you’re really in the middle of winter,” he said.

Luna Italian Cuisine is slated to open around the December holiday season.