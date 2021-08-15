Tree trimming to affect traffic in downtown Mechanicsburg

Sentinel Staff
Mechanicsburg Borough reported that tree trimming on Tuesday will affect downtown traffic.
Tree trimming will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the borough around the intersection of Main and Walnut streets. The trimming will be in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street and the first block of South Walnut Street.
The borough said traffic control will be in place during the tree trimming process. There will be lane restrictions, so drivers should plan accordingly.
