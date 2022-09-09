Teen charged as adult in shots fired incident at Lower Allen Township park

A 16-year-old male has been charged after a fight in Lower Allen Township that involved shots fired.

Lower Allen Township Police were dispatched to Highland Park Playground on the 1300 block of Chatham Road around 4:30 p.m. Police said the initial caller reported hearing a "loud bang" and that about 12 people fled the area.

Officers identified "two victims," who told police they were at the park when two other vehicles arrived. Police said the males from those two vehicles began fighting with the two victims and that it was during the fight that everyone heard the bang and ran from the park.

Police located an involved witness who said that the two victims were already at the park along with a third male.

Police said the males exchanged words and threw punches, and that the third male began fighting with an 18-year-old male. The 18-year-old and his friends began following the third male when that male produced a handgun and fired a shot, police said.

The 18-year-old male was contacted by police, who told them that he'd been getting messages from one of the other males and that the two had started fighting at a Saturday night incident and wanted to finish. The male asked the 18-year-old to meet him at the playground where they began fighting, police said.

After being shot at, the 18-year-old ran away uninjured, though when he examined his pants later, he discovered a bullet hole in his pant leg, police said.

Officers searched the area and discovered a 9 mm handgun in a dumpster of a nearby apartment complex. Police said the firearm's serial number revealed it had been stolen in New Cumberland.

Police determined that the shooter was 16 years old and arrested him at his residence. He was charged as an adult with attempted aggravated assault with a weapon, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm as a minor and reckless endangering, police said.

The his bail is set at $15,000.