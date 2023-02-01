Stuck on Mr. Sticky's: Midstate veteran to open local sticky bun location in Hampden Township in March

Traveling between the Midstate and north-central Pennsylvania, one mystery stood out to Philip Stuck and his family: why couldn't he get his favorite sticky buns locally.

Mr. Sticky's found success with its Williamsport location, offering sticky buns and cinnamon rolls with its "addictive" taste and signature cream cheese and peanut butter icings. The franchise eventually expanded to Pottstown and Lancaster, but the Duncannon man still didn't have a location in his own backyard.

In a departure from his occupation in construction, Stuck is starting a new career as the latest franchise owner of Mr. Sticky's.

The central Pennsylvania location will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing on March 3, with business hours scheduled for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

"I wanted to bring the brand to central Pennsylvania," Stuck said. "They're addicting. I wanted to bring that same taste and expectations to the local area."

If Stuck had his way, bringing Mr. Sticky's to the Midstate would have happened a lot earlier.

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard veteran had initially looked at opening a local franchise three years ago. The start of the pandemic, however, made him nervous about the career switch.

"I kind of wish I stuck with it," he said, adding that comfort foods stayed as a staple in people's diets.

With that in mind, he again looked into starting the franchise a year ago and is readying the Hampden Township location for opening in about a month.

One could say it's been a long journey for him since he's been a fan of the sticky buns for about 15 years, but it's been more of a recent interest after he retired from a 35-year part-time career in the military in 2016 and had been self-employed in construction since 1991.

"Construction work is tough on the back," he said. "I started to look at something new for me."

Stuck already has hired bakers and is prepared to use the franchise's proprietary ingredients for the same-tasting sticky buns. His location will offer Mr. Sticky's staples, including walnut and mini sticky buns, as well as the signature coffee blends that also will be available as cold brew and nitro.

After his location is open for a month, Stuck said he plans to introduce a small breakfast line, as well as soups and sandwiches, but he said he plans on keeping those other options small while putting most of the focus on the sticky buns.

For more information about the business and how to order online once the Hampden business is open, visit mrstickysofcentralpa.com.

