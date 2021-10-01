Silver Spring Township turns to DEP to help investigate mystery booms

A representative from the Department of Environmental Protection is expected to be in Silver Spring Township Friday to investigate loud booms heard by residents several times in the past month.

In a post to its Facebook page, Silver Spring Township wrote that a boom heard at 9:55 a.m. on Sept. 29 will be the specific focus of the investigation, but that the booms have been experienced by residents in the Walden and surrounding neighborhoods.

The township has already contacted Pennsy Supply, which operates a quarry in the township, and was told the noise was not connected to drilling operations.

Roger Baumgarten, who lives about half a mile from the quarry, said what he felt in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 didn’t feel like the blasting he’s experienced in the past. It was more of a “boom or a thudlike sensation,” he said.

“It felt like a piece of furniture falling over in the basement,” Baumgarten said.

Baumgarten felt the first boom around 1 a.m. on the night Hurricane Ida passed through the region. The booms continued, with some sounding as if they were right under the house and others sounding further away.

“They were frequent and the intensity varied with each one,” he said.