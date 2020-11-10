 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Spring Township to host public review of draft zoning ordinance and map

Silver Spring Township to host public review of draft zoning ordinance and map

{{featured_button_text}}
Silver Spring Township logo

Silver Spring Township will hold a virtual public meeting to review the draft zoning ordinance and map update at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Residents are encouraged to attend and discuss the updates to the map and ordinance, which represents the first comprehensive update to the ordinance in nearly 20 years.

The meeting will be held via teleconference. For those interested in attending, they can contact the township office at 717-766-0178, ext. 3001, during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for log-in information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News