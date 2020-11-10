Silver Spring Township to host public review of draft zoning ordinance and map

Silver Spring Township will hold a virtual public meeting to review the draft zoning ordinance and map update at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Residents are encouraged to attend and discuss the updates to the map and ordinance, which represents the first comprehensive update to the ordinance in nearly 20 years.

The meeting will be held via teleconference. For those interested in attending, they can contact the township office at 717-766-0178, ext. 3001, during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for log-in information.

