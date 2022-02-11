Silver Spring Township police issue boil water advisory for Country Estates

The Silver Spring Township Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that a boil water advisory is in effect for Silver Spring Country Estates at 82 Linda Drive.

According to police, the advisory was issued due to a water main break and loss of pressure.

This advisory affects about 15 connections and will remain in effect until "two days of "negative bacti results are received," according to the post.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a boil water advisory means that individuals should use bottled water, tap water, or boiled water for drinking and cooking.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

