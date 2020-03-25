Silver Spring Township photographer offering socially-distant porch portraits for charity

"I really want to focus on an organization that's doing something really outstanding during this crisis," he said. "Somebody that's going above and beyond. We've got so many worthy charities in this area."

Baumgartner is in the Walden neighborhood in Silver Spring Township where most houses have porches.

"The goal would be to have families assemble on their porch and I'll either be on the sidewalk or out in the street, depending on which lens I use," he said.

He anticipates that he won't be far enough away to need a megaphone to give directions to the families while photographing the portraits.

There's no way he can cover the whole region, so he plans to target his neighborhood through social media while calling on other area photographers to do the same thing in their neighborhoods.

The photographers would post about their work using the hashtag #TheFrontStepsProject.

Baumgartner said the portrait sessions give families who are feeling a little confined something to do.

"This is a good opportunity to get out, do something fun and have a memory to look back on when we're all through this," he said.

