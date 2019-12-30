The Silver Spring Township supervisors moved to table until next month a proposed agreement with the owners of the Hempt Farm tracts that would re-zone the parcels to allow for development.
Citing some last-minute changes to the deal, as well as the fact that details of the agreement were previously not made public, the board of supervisors moved to delay their decision for 30 days, even though the board generally voiced support for the deal, which would limit the intensity of development.
"Sleeping on it doesn't change what I would do, but I'd like to have a solid document sitting in front of me," Supervisor Nancy Konhaus Griffie said.
The agreement arises out of a court filing by the owners of the Hempt Farm parcels, under the legal title of HSS Investors. In October 2018, HSS filed with the township for a curative amendment to the zoning of its property, saying that the land was incorrectly zoned as agriculture despite the more intensive land uses surrounding the nine parcels in question.
That application included a relief proposal showing that, if fully maximized, the 451-acre area could house over five million square feet of warehousing.
Finding the proposal unacceptable, the township declined to hold a hearing on the amendment, resulting in HSS filing suit in August of this year to have a judge force the re-zoning.
Although the township could still fight the request in court, the supervisors have been negotiating with HSS on a compromise.
"We've had our hands in fighting situations and we've lost. Sometimes you have to work with people or you end up with even less," said Supervisor David Lenker, pointing to past instances in which the township has gone to the mat on zoning challenges with poor results.
"We could've dug in our heels and they could've dug in their heels and let a judge pick it," Lenker said. "But we have not had good success going to the judge."
The compromise includes a number of concessions to the township, according to a plan outlined by Charles Courtney, HSS's attorney.
Tracts to the west of Hempt Road will be turned into a business park that will likely include warehousing; the parcel adjacent to the railroad tracks could house 750,000 to one million square feet.
However, the section of the property abutting Route 11 will become commercial storefronts, and the tracts on the east side of Hempt Road would be scheduled for apartments and town houses.
Roughly 25 acres to the far east, near Woods Drive, would be sold to the township for new public works space. Another 50 to 60 acres on the south of property, surrounding Hogestown Run, would be a dedicated greenway that could also be deeded to the township.
Courtney portrayed the inclusion of housing, retail and public green space as a generous compromise.
"A lot of developers would say 'five million square feet [of warehousing], we're just going to do that,' because frankly all the other stuff we're talking about is just expense and is less revenue-generating," Courtney said.
But some residents balked at the idea of the township accepting a deal under such circumstances.
"The negotiation tactic of 'give us what we want or we’ll do the worst possible thing to your community' is a little reprehensible," township resident Tom Amlie said.